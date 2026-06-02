We stand shoulder to shoulder with Ukraine, with Romania, and with all our NATO allies: UK statement at the UN Security Council

Statement given yesterday by Ambassador James Kariuki, UK Chargé d’Affaires to the UN, at the UN Security Council meeting on Romania.

Last Thursday, the Secretary-General warned this Council of the risks of Russia’s illegal war against Ukraine. He warned of a war getting out of control, of miscalculation, and of escalation with unknown and unintended consequences.

Then on Friday, a Russian drone hit a residential building in Galati, Romania, amid an overnight attack on Ukraine, injuring civilians.

This incident demonstrates the growing impact of Russia’s war against Ukraine beyond Ukraine’s borders.

Russia’s actions represent a serious violation of NATO airspace. They were reckless, and an unacceptable breach of Romania’s sovereignty.

The United Kingdom strongly condemns this further escalation that put lives at risk.

Russia has once again demonstrated that it has no regard for civilian life, for international law, or for the sovereignty of its neighbours.

And let us be clear about responsibility.

This incident is the direct result of Russia’s illegal full-scale invasion of Ukraine, which has caused the deaths of over 15,000 civilians since February 2022.

Russia bears full responsibility for this escalation and for the growing risks to regional and Euro-Atlantic security.

Last week the Secretary-General called for a full and unconditional ceasefire. Ukraine has repeatedly made clear its commitment to a just and lasting peace. We call on Russia to agree, without delay, to a full, immediate and unconditional ceasefire.

President, NATO is a defensive Alliance, but it is fully ready to defend its members.

The United Kingdom is closely coordinating with Romania and NATO Allies, including through our ongoing contribution to air policing with RAF jets on NATO’s eastern flank.

NATO’s combined strength is unparalleled, and its determination to defend peace and security in Europe is unshakable. We are united in our commitment to defend every inch of NATO territory.

As my Prime Minister has said, we stand shoulder to shoulder with Ukraine, with Romania, and with all our NATO allies. Our pressure on Russia to end its illegal war on Ukraine will not cease until a just and lasting peace has been secured.