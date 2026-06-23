We urge Israel to resume negotiations with the Syrian government and to pursue a diplomatic solution: UK statement at the UN Security Council

Statement given yesterday by Ambassador James Kariuki, UK Chargé d’Affaires to the UN, at the UN Security Council meeting on Syria.

I will make three points.

First, the United Kingdom welcomes the announcement of the memorandum of understanding between the US and Iran and congratulates all involved in this diplomatic breakthrough.

It is vital negotiations are concluded rapidly.

Regional de-escalation is a chance to build stability and peace for the benefit of all those in the neighbourhood, including Syria.

But, we are concerned that increasing Israeli military activity in Syria and violations of the 1974 Disengagement of Forces Agreement risks further destabilisation.

We urge Israel to resume negotiations with the Syrian Government and to pursue a diplomatic solution.

The UK maintains its longstanding position that we recognise the Golan Heights as Israeli-occupied Syrian territory.

We strongly support the further extension of UNDOF’s mandate.

Second, the UK welcomes continued progress made by the Syrian Government towards an inclusive political transition following the conclusion of elections in North-East Syria.

Political and cultural inclusivity are key pillars for stability, and we encourage continued efforts to unify Syria in a genuinely representative way.

This includes ensuring Syria’s diverse communities have their language and cultural rights fully respected.

Third, President, the Syrian education system remains under severe strain.

Almost 40% of schools are damaged or destroyed, some continue to be used to house displaced people, and there is a significant shortfall of trained teachers.

We fully support the Syrian Ministry of Education’s ambition to ensure that all children in Syria can access safe, inclusive, and quality education.

Education is both a fundamental right and central to Syria’s long-term stability.

The UK continues to support this ambition, and our programming has helped nearly 1 million children in Idleb and Aleppo since 2018, with a strong focus on gender equity, disability inclusion, and psychosocial support.

Colleagues, the United Kingdom remains firmly committed to supporting the Syrian Government build stability.

We encourage the international community to continue efforts to support wider recovery and help deliver a prosperous and peaceful Syria, for all Syrians.