Foreign,Commonwealth and Development Office
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We urge the international community to remain focused on supporting progress towards Syria’s economic recovery and long-term stability: UK statement at the UN Security Council
Statement given yesterday by Ambassador James Kariuki, UK Chargé d’Affaires to the UN, at the UN Security Council meeting on Syria.
This breadth of UN engagement on Syria underlines the importance of the timely movement of the Office of the UN Special Envoy for Syria to Damascus, as a step towards further improved UN and international support to Syria.
I will make three points.
First, the UK was pleased to host Syrian President al-Sharaa during his visit to London on 31 March.
This was a significant moment in deepening the relationship between our two countries, which will enable us to make further progress on issues that are pivotal to Syria’s stability, including securing the enduring defeat of Daesh and supporting Syria’s economic recovery.
In this spirit, I also welcome the newly established Breath of Freedom Taskforce that will work on the destruction of chemical weapons stockpiles in Syria.
The UK is proud to be a member of the Taskforce and to have announced over $9.5 million of additional funding in direct support of Syrian-led destruction activity during President al-Sharaa’s visit.
Second, efforts to integrate North-East Syria into the Syrian state are welcome.
This includes the appointment of Sipan Hamo to Deputy Minister of Defence, and recent prisoner exchanges.
We look forward to continued momentum towards the full integration of military and civil structures, which is essential to help strengthen Syria’s institutions and support social cohesion.
The completion of all outstanding elections and the formal convening of Syria’s People’s Assembly will be a crucial next step for the political transition.
Finally, we have seen recent positive examples of strengthened collaboration to address ongoing humanitarian needs and move towards longer term recovery.
This includes the joint visit of USG Fletcher and UNDP Administrator De Croo to Syria, the launch of the UN Humanitarian Response Plan, as well as the Syrian Government’s Statement of Recovery Priorities for International Cooperation.
The UK will continue to help meet these needs, including for those affected by recent flooding.
Maintaining safe and unimpeded humanitarian access across all of Syria remains essential to ensure the UN and partners can deliver vital assistance.
Colleagues, it’s welcome that Syria has remained relatively unaffected by the ongoing regional conflict. Still, we urge the international community to remain focused on supporting progress towards Syria’s economic recovery and long-term stability.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/speeches/we-urge-the-international-community-to-remain-focused-on-supporting-progress-towards-syrias-economic-recovery-and-long-term-stability-uk-statement-at-
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