We want to hear from union health and safety reps
Welcome to the TUC’s survey of union health and safety representatives, which we carry out every two years.
Your responses are valuable to us, they let us know the issues safety reps are dealing with, and what work the TUC and our member unions should prioritise and campaign on in the years ahead. Your responses will be anonymised in our write-up.
This survey should take approx. 5-10 minutes to complete.
There will be a prize draw of all respondents, drawn at random when the survey closes midday Monday 15 September.
- 1st Prize: a year’s subscription to Hazards Magazine plus a £150 gift card for a supermarket of your choice
- 2nd Prize: a year’s subscription to Hazards Magazine plus a £50 gift card for a supermarket of your choice
- 3rd Prize: a year’s subscription to Hazards Magazine
Privacy statement
The TUC are committed to protecting your privacy. By providing the information in this survey, you are consenting to the information you have provided being used in these ways.
