Welsh Government
|Printable version
“We want Wales to be a wonderful place to grow up, live and work, now and in the future” – Deputy Minister for Social Services, Julie Morgan.
Children and young people to be at the heart of decision making, as Welsh Government sets out how it will make Wales a wonderful place to grow up, live and work.
To mark St David’s Day, the Deputy Minister for Social Services, Julie Morgan has published ‘The Children and Young People’s Plan’. The plan outlines seven cross government priorities, for the next four years, to help achieve this ambition and deliver Welsh Government’s commitment to support children and young people.
Developed alongside children and young people, following a consultation exercise with 173 children and young people and partner organisations across Wales. The plan sets out work already underway and what Welsh Government will do in the next 12 months to ensure all children, regardless of background;
- Will have the best start in life.
- Will be treated fairly.
- Will be supported in their journey through education, training and (self-) employment, and when they move between these places.
- Will be supported to help them feel mentally and emotionally strong.
- Will be supported to have a fair chance in life.
- Will have a good and secure home to live in.
- Will receive the support they need to stay together or come back together with their family, if possible.
Each year Ministers will measure and report on how the actions in the plan are helping them reach the nine ambitious milestones, laid out in the Well-being of Future Generations (Wales) Act 2015 they want Wales to achieve by 2050.
Speaking to some of the young people involved in the development of the plan, the Deputy Minister for Social Services, Julie Morgan said:
Our ambition is for Wales to be a wonderful place to grow up, live and work, now and in the future. We want all children and young people, regardless of where they live in Wales or their backgrounds, to have the best start in life and to live the lives they want to live.
But we cannot do it on our own. That is why we asking you and everyone in Wales to work with us. Together, we can deliver this plan for the children of Wales. I am particularly grateful to the children and young people who gave their views on the priorities while we were writing this plan. Your involvement, not just in writing the plan, but in helping us deliver it, will be critical to its success.
The First Minister for Wales, Mark Drakeford said:
We are proud that Wales was the first UK nation to write children’s rights into its laws. Our Programme for Government set out an ambitious programme of support for children and young people and these commitments are brought together in this Children and Young People’s Plan.
Every child in Wales has the right to have a fair and secure start in life and have opportunities to progress their education, training and employment. I look forward to continuing to work with young people to meet our commitments and make Wales a place where everyone grows up knowing that they are valued.
Owen Evans, Children in Wales Chief Executive said:
We welcome the Welsh Government’s Children and Young People’s Plan, and we’re delighted that children from across Wales have had the opportunity to contribute their views in shaping the plan. It reaffirms Wales’ strong commitment to children’s rights and we look forward to working with Welsh Government, partners and, most importantly, children and young people in order to support delivery of the plan.
The final budget for 2022/2023 published today outlines more than £1.3bn investment specific to early years and education, in addition to close to £0.75bn provided to local authorities to deliver essential services such as schools. This funding will enhance further encompass children’s development and their learning, to provide the highest quality offer to give the best start in life.
Original article link: https://gov.wales/we-want-wales-be-wonderful-place-grow-live-and-work-now-and-future-deputy-minister-social-services
Latest News from
Welsh Government
Major new projects announced to grow Welsh language01/03/2022 14:05:00
To mark St David’s Day, Education and Welsh Language Minister Jeremy Miles has announced 11 new capital projects to support the growth of the Welsh language.
The First Minister’s St David’s Day message – 202201/03/2022 09:05:00
The First Minister's message to the people of Wales on St David's Day.
£13m boost for new plan to reduce and prevent obesity in Wales28/02/2022 14:05:00
Reducing inequalities will be at the heart of the Welsh Government’s Healthy Weight: Healthy Wales Delivery Plan for 2022-24, supported by a £13m investment.
Face covering legal requirement lifted in many indoor public places28/02/2022 11:05:00
The legal requirement to wear a face covering in many indoor public places has today come to an end.
New funding to increase defibrillator access in Wales25/02/2022 14:05:00
Health Minister Eluned Morgan has announced a further £500k to improve community access to defibrillators.
First trees collected in Wales as part of ambitious give-away to fight climate change25/02/2022 11:05:00
The first people in Wales have started to collect trees as part of an ambitious Welsh Government project to fight climate change.
COVID-19 Vaccination Strategy for 2022 published24/02/2022 11:05:00
Work is in progress to integrate Wales’ COVID-19 vaccination rollout with existing immunisation programmes, the Health Minister has announced.
Winter of Wellbeing: sporting activities to get young people active in winter23/02/2022 14:15:00
As part of the Winter of Wellbeing programme, children across Wales have had the opportunity to try out sporting activities over the half term.