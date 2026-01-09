Foreign,Commonwealth and Development Office
|Printable version
We welcome the Syrian leadership's commitment to eradicate chemical weapons: UK statement at the UN Security Council
Statement given yesterday by Caroline Quinn, UK Deputy Political Coordinator, at the UN Security Council meeting on Syria.
It has been a year since the fall of the Assad regime in Syria.
This new Syrian government has provided hope that Assad-era chemical weapons will be verifiably identified and eliminated, once and for all.
The United Kingdom applauds the continued commitment of Syria’s leadership to comply with the Chemical Weapons Convention and to meet its obligations under Resolution 2118 and we commend the continued professionalism and dedication of the OPCW technical secretariat staff who carry out their work in Syria under difficult conditions.
In 2025, Syria and the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons made important progress under challenging circumstances.
First, multiple OPCW deployments to Syria have increased our understanding of the scale and scope of Assad’s chemical weapons programme. Evidence found of an undeclared chemical weapons programme was a stark reminder of the threat in Syria and to the wider region.
Second, a Syrian-led decision on expedited destruction was adopted by the OPCW Executive Council in October allowing Syria and the OPCW to deal with dangerous elements of Assad’s programme upon discovery.
And third, a Syrian-led decision adopted at the Conference of the States Parties in November was an important step towards restoring Syria’s rights and privileges at the OPCW.
The United Kingdom welcomes the establishment of a continuous OPCW presence in Syria and the appointment of a new Syrian Permanent Representative to the OPCW in the Hague. We pay tribute to Qatar for representing Syria since January 2025.
These milestones provide a foundation for Syria and the OPCW secretariat to accelerate their work in 2026; however, there remain challenges to overcome.
Significant and sustainable financial and in-kind support from the international community is needed to deliver the elimination of Assad’s remnant chemical weapons programme.
The United Kingdom is proud to support Syria in this respect, having contributed over $3.8million since December 2024 to OPCW Syria missions. We will continue to provide technical expertise to both Syria and the OPCW.
We urge Council members and the wider international community to assist in this endeavour.
President, this Council has spent more than a decade discussing this file.
With clear commitment from Syria’s leadership to eradicate chemical weapons and to seek accountability for their use, we hope to see continued progress in 2026 to deliver these important outcomes for the Syrian people.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/speeches/we-welcome-the-syrian-leaderships-commitment-to-eradicate-chemical-weapons-uk-statement-at-the-un-security-council
Latest News from
Foreign,Commonwealth and Development Office
Flight PS752: Sixth anniversary statement09/01/2026 12:25:00
The Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office yesterday issued a statement marking six years since the downing of Ukrainian International Airlines Flight 752.
Minister for the Middle East statement: Regional update06/01/2026 14:05:00
The Minister for the Middle East and North Africa provided an update to Parliament on recent events across the region.
The United Kingdom wants to see a safe and peaceful transition to a legitimate government that reflects the will of the Venezuelan people: UK statement at the UN Security Council06/01/2026 12:20:00
Statement given yesterday by Ambassador James Kariuki, UK Chargé d’Affaires to the UN, at the UN Security Council meeting on Venezuela.
Joint Statement on the Gaza Humanitarian Response31/12/2025 12:20:00
Joint statement on Gaza from the foreign ministers of Canada, Denmark, Finland, France, Iceland, Japan, Norway, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.
Outstanding contributions to the UK recognised in His Majesty The King’s New Year 2026 Overseas and International Honours list30/12/2025 10:15:00
The New Year Overseas Honours list recognises the outstanding contribution of British nationals abroad or internationally.
Germany passes new law to crack down on people smuggling to UK19/12/2025 15:27:00
People smuggling gangs storing small boats and engines in Germany now face 10 years in jail under new German legislation.
UK sanctions perpetrators of violence against civilians across Syria19/12/2025 13:20:00
Individuals and organisations linked to violence against civilians throughout Syria are today sanctioned by the UK as it continues to pursue those responsible for violence against the Syrian people.
Joint Statement from the Troika Capitals on South Sudan19/12/2025 09:25:00
The Governments of Norway, the United Kingdom and the United States have issued a joint statement on the deteriorating situation in South Sudan.