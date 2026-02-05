Foreign,Commonwealth and Development Office
We will continue to disrupt the activities of Daesh’s networks: UK statement at the UN Security Council
Statement given yesterday by Chris Elmore MP, Minister for Multilateral, Human Rights, Latin America and the Caribbean, at the UN Security Council meeting on counter-terrorism.
Colleagues, the horrific terror attack at Bondi Beach in December shocked the world.
This was a deliberate assault on innocent people, fuelled by hatred and designed to spread fear.
The United Kingdom stands in solidarity with Australia and with the Jewish community.
Our thoughts remain with the victims, and with everyone around the world who lives with the fear and pain caused by such violence.
As long as terrorism and antisemitism remain global threats, we have a shared responsibility to confront them with determination.
Working with partners, we will continue to disrupt the activities of Daesh’s murderous networks, limit their reach, and counter their warped propaganda.
That responsibility is clear in north-east Syria, where we are deeply concerned by recent developments.
We call on all parties to uphold the ceasefire, protect civilians, and ensure rapid, safe and unhindered humanitarian access, including routes in for aid, and out for civilians who wish to leave.
Daesh will seek to profit from these events, and we are concerned by reports that fighters have escaped from detention facilities.
We are closely monitoring the situation and working with partners, including the Global Coalition Against Daesh, to address shared security risks.
The spread of Daesh into parts of West Africa and the Sahel is also of deep concern.
Addressing the deteriorating security and humanitarian situation in the region will require collective action, and we will work with regional organisations to support this.
We are also focused on the threat posed by Islamic State Khorasan Province in Afghanistan and beyond.
This was discussed at our Focus Group in London last month, co-hosted with Türkiye.
It is vital to harness the capabilities and understanding that international partners bring to the table here at the UN, through the Global Coalition, the Focus Group, and beyond.
As we look forward to this year’s review of the Global Counter-Terrorism Strategy, we will work with partners to ensure the Strategy provides the most effective framework for our collective efforts.
As ever, the protection of human rights and the rule of law will be at the heart of our approach.
