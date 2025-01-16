Welsh Government
"We will continue to work together on the port of Holyhead" - Ken Skates
With the port of Holyhead due to partially reopen today (16 January) the Cabinet Secretary for Transport and North Wales Ken Skates has emphasised the Welsh Government will continue to work with all partners.
Stena have announced repairs have been carried out to the port which was badly damaged by Storm Darragh in December last year meaning ferries can now sail at full capacity with the first ferry scheduled to set sail at 01:30 on 16 January from berth 5.
The Welsh Government has been working closely with the Irish Government since the temporary closure of the port. This has included the First Minister meeting with the Taoiseach last week where they discussed the on-going impact of the port’s closure on the movement of people and freight.
To help achieve the long term resilience of the port, the Cabinet Secretary last week announced the setting up of a task force which will work with the Irish Ministers for Transport, the UK Government, Stena and other key players in the Welsh and Irish ports and ferry industry to ensure the port meets the future needs of both nations.
The Cabinet Secretary for Transport and North Wales, Ken Skates said:
I would like to thank passengers and the freight industry for their patience and co-operation in adapting to the route changes that were necessary in light of the damage caused from Storm Darragh affecting terminal 3 and terminal 5 ferry berths.
I would also like to thank the port operators, the ferry companies and the dedicated staff in Fishguard, Milford Haven and elsewhere for everything that they did to ensure that people and goods were able to undertake their journeys, particularly over the peak festive period.
Co-ordination of this effort was greatly boosted as a result of the close co-operation between the Welsh Government and the Irish Government, with the First Minister meeting with the Taoiseach as recently as last Friday. The collaboration and sharing of information in real-time informed the provision of alternative services and helped minimise traffic related impacts. I am also grateful to the relevant UK Government Departments and Ministers, local authorities and trade bodies for the part they have played in this task.
I would like to thank Stena for their work to reopen berth 5, despite the challenges of the weather.
