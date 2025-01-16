With the port of Holyhead due to partially reopen today (16 January) the Cabinet Secretary for Transport and North Wales Ken Skates has emphasised the Welsh Government will continue to work with all partners.

Stena have announced repairs have been carried out to the port which was badly damaged by Storm Darragh in December last year meaning ferries can now sail at full capacity with the first ferry scheduled to set sail at 01:30 on 16 January from berth 5.

The Welsh Government has been working closely with the Irish Government since the temporary closure of the port. This has included the First Minister meeting with the Taoiseach last week where they discussed the on-going impact of the port’s closure on the movement of people and freight.

To help achieve the long term resilience of the port, the Cabinet Secretary last week announced the setting up of a task force which will work with the Irish Ministers for Transport, the UK Government, Stena and other key players in the Welsh and Irish ports and ferry industry to ensure the port meets the future needs of both nations.

The Cabinet Secretary for Transport and North Wales, Ken Skates said: