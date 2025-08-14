Scottish Government
|Printable version
Wealth inequality remains high
Official Statistics published.
New statistics show average wealth remained stable, while wealth inequality remained high.
According to the latest data which covers the period during the pandemic, a typical household in Scotland had £239,500 in total wealth, similar to previous years. A typical household in the wealthiest 10% of households had £1.3 million in total wealth, whereas a typical household in the least wealthy 10% of households had £7,600. The least wealthy households rarely own property or have any private pension savings. Their wealth is mainly made up of the value of their possessions such as cars, furniture and clothing.
Wealth inequality is more severe than income inequality: the 2% of households with the highest incomes had 10% of all income, while the wealthiest 2% of households had 15% of all wealth.
Households that tend to be wealthier than others are higher income households, pensioner couples, and home owners. In contrast, households with below average wealth tend to be low income households, lone-parent and single working-age adult households, and those in rented housing.
A fifth of households had insufficient savings to keep them above the poverty line for a month should they lose their income. Three per cent of households were in unmanageable debt. Just over a third of households did not own any property, and a third of adults had no private pension savings.
The released figures were produced in accordance with professional standards set out in the Code of Practice for Official Statistics.
Background
The full statistical publication: Wealth in Scotland 2006-2022
It sets out the current state of personal wealth and wealth inequality in Scotland and how this has changed over recent years. Estimates are based on data from the the Office for National Statistics’ Wealth and Assets Survey, which covers a range of topics around wealth and assets in Great Britain, including financial wealth and debt, property wealth and private pension savings.
Personal wealth includes financial wealth, property wealth, private pension savings (including occupational and personal pensions), and physical wealth (possessions such as cars, furniture and clothing).
Insufficient savings refer to whether households have enough savings to entirely replace an income for a certain amount of time.
Data from the Wealth and Assets Survey has been collected since 2006-2008. The latest data covers the period from April 2020 to March 2022, during the UK-wide lockdowns due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Official statistics are produced by professionally independent statistical staff – more information on the standards of official statistics in Scotland is available.
Original article link: https://www.gov.scot/news/wealth-inequality-remains-high/
Latest News from
Scottish Government
Creating Hope Together: Year 2 Annual Report14/08/2025 13:05:00
This annual report from Suicide Prevention Scotland, covers progress on the second year of delivery of Scotland's Suicide Prevention Strategy, Creating Hope Together.
Action to restore seabird populations14/08/2025 12:05:00
Scottish Seabird Conservation Action Plan published.
Devolved revenue grows faster than expenditure13/08/2025 16:05:00
Government Expenditure & Revenue Scotland statistics 2024-25.
Government Expenditure & Revenue Scotland 2024-2513/08/2025 15:05:00
An Accredited Official Statistics Publication for Scotland.
Anti-racism Action Plan for the Scottish Social Work Sector What we are going to do to make social work actively anti-racist13/08/2025 11:05:00
This Action Plan sets out practical steps to embed anti-racism across Scotland’s social work sector. It outlines strategic goals, measurable actions, and collaborative efforts to eliminate racism, support affected individuals, and build a fairer, more inclusive profession.
Growing the forests of the future13/08/2025 10:05:00
Increasing tree production to help tackle climate change.
Funding confirmed for community climate action12/08/2025 16:05:00
Climate engagement programmes to protect our planet.
The Promise Data and Evidence Group 12 Month Work Programme12/08/2025 15:05:00
The Promise Data and Evidence Group’s work programme for June 2025 and June 2026, to bring together analysts from across organisations to improve the data infrastructure and shape long-term research priorities.
Strengthening Scotland’s communities12/08/2025 13:05:00
Deputy First Minister Kate Forbes has announced support for almost 80 organisations delivering regeneration projects, to realise the economic potential of Scotland's communities.