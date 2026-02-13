Weapons‑making couple jailed for stockpiling firearms, explosives and extremist material

Once in a generation opportunity to modernise the criminal justice system says Director of Public Prosecutions

DPP says end-to-end reforms are needed to deliver swift justice for victims

The capability of the CJS to deal with the volume of work coming in is rapidly eroding and with it, public confidence

Greater alignment between police, prosecutors and courts is vital to fix a system now listing trials in 2030

Reforms are needed to help tackle modern offences, including online-facilitated abuse and ‘borderless’ organised crime

Prosecutors, police and the courts must align to deliver end-to-end reform of a criminal justice system that has failed victims for too long, Stephen Parkinson the Director of Public Prosecutions said today.

He highlighted the Crown Prosecution Service’s unique position to connect the sweeping police and court reform programmes to make sure they can deliver for victims, defendants and witnesses.

With some trials now listed as far ahead as 2030 and backlogs at record highs, the DPP issued a warning on “unacceptable” victim attrition rates – with almost one third of contested Crown Court cases not proceeding to trial due to victims feeling unable to carry on.

He said, “No-one working in the criminal justice system can look victims in the eye and say we are delivering swift justice for them. For too long we have tolerated a system that constantly lets victims down – a system which produces huge delays and frequent adjournments.

“We are at a critical juncture and this is a once in a generation opportunity to drive-end to-end reforms and create a modern, fit for purpose system.

“The CPS will do everything in our power to make the proposed reforms effective, working closely with the police and courts to improve outcomes for victims, witnesses and defendants.”

The DPP supported proposals that would increase incentives for defendants who plead guilty early, reducing the Crown Court caseload and freeing up court time, as well as an increase to magistrates’ sentencing powers to 18 months.

On police reform, Mr Parkinson outlined the advantages that consolidating police forces could bring, with potential reforms bringing greater efficiencies and co-operation between prosecutors and police officers in the fight against new and emerging types of crime.

He said: “Prosecutors on the front line are seeing the prevalence and evolving nature of offending that is enabled and enhanced by technology.

“In the face of these threats, we are building a service that is equipped to fight the challenges we face. We’ve already got teams of specialist prosecutors working on fraud, counter-terrorism, child abuse, immigration crime, meaning we are in a good place to support wider policing reform. And we are actively using and developing technology to scale up to meet the challenge of tackling increasingly complex and borderless crime.”

He was clear of the need to modernise hand-in-hand with our partners to seize this critical opportunity to reduce delay, slash duplication, and deliver better results for victims and society.

Mr Parkinson also stressed that any structural changes to the system must be underpinned by an unyielding focus on increasing efficiency and highlighted progress against the CPS’s own modernisation programme. This includes:

An end-to-end reform of all CPS processes to streamline them and remove unnecessary work, duplication and waste.

Automation of much routine work, savings hours of lawyer and support staff time.

A new casework app has already saved the equivalent of 31 years’ of prosecutor time since it was introduced in February 2024.

Slimming down charging guidance for police so they can focus on their core job and free up time.

The introduction of a new National Charging Model that turbocharges decision-making by ensuring prosecutors deal with priority remand and bail cases within strict deadlines.

Driving a culture of stronger collaboration with policing to speed up decision making.

Serving our case earlier on the defence to encourage early guilty pleas

Developing our workforce for the future – a third of all future criminal barristers are trained in the CPS and this year we had 2600 applications for 120 lawyer training posts.

Delivering for victims and rebuilding confidence:

There has also been a major focus on transforming the approach to supporting victims.

This includes earlier joint working with police forces, under the Domestic Abuse Joint Justice Plan which launched in November 2024.

Our new Violence Against Women and Girls Strategy was published in November and equips prosecutors with both the knowledge and tools they need to prosecute cases effectively and secure results for victims who too often feel the system is not delivering for them.

Victim Service Standards have also been published to make sure a consistent and compassionate service is available to anyone affected by crime.

As part of our Enhanced RASSO Service, launched in December 2024, we have already held more than 1800 pre-trial meetings with victims of rape since this was introduced.

Survivors of rape and serious sexual offences are also offered a dedicated liaison officer, so they have a consistent point of contact.