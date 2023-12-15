Met Office
Weather in the run up to Christmas
With the jet stream lying to the north of the UK and high pressure to the south, we head into the weekend on a largely dry and increasingly mild theme.
Whilst it will remain settled in the south, disruptive rainfall is likely to affect northwest Scotland.
This pressure pattern brings dry, settled weather for southern areas while low pressure systems track to the north of the UK. Here, a slow-moving weather front will bring a spell of persistent and at times heavy rain to northwest Scotland. Amber and Yellow National Severe Weather Warnings for rain have been issued for northwest Scotland where 100 to 150 mm of rainfall is expected quite widely but some west-facing upslopes could see around 200 mm.
Met Office Chief Meteorologist, Matthew Lehnert, said: “This weekend will be mild across the UK with high pressure in the south maintaining a settled theme. However, a slow-moving front will bring a spell of heavy rain to northwest Scotland.”
“Into early next week, this weather front will move slowly south and bring some rain to the remainder of the UK. As the front clears south, temperatures will return to near average. It will remain changeable through midweek, with the best of any prolonged drier spells in the south and east.”
As we head towards the end of next week and the festive period there is, as always, more uncertainty in the forecast. However, there are indications that by the end of next week we could see high pressure moving further south and west away from the UK, allowing northwesterly winds to develop at times. This would allow some short periods where colder air affects the UK, with the potential for wintry showers in northern areas. At this stage there is very little sign of any widespread or severe cold and wintry weather.
Original article link: https://www.metoffice.gov.uk/about-us/press-office/news/weather-and-climate/2023/pre-christmas-weather
