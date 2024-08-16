Weave your way into TfL history by contributing to a new London Overground tapestry

TfL is partnering with Chingford Community Hub and Cockpit to give Londoners the chance to be part of creating a lasting piece of artwork for the London Overground Weaver line

On Sunday 8 September, 30 Londoners will have the chance to join two free weaving sessions at Chingford Community Hub to create a Weaver line roundel that will be displayed in one of the London Overground stations along the line

This autumn, for the first time, each of the six London Overground lines will be represented by a new name and colour to make it easier for customers to navigate the network, while also celebrating the city's diverse culture and history

The Weaver line is the new the name for the London Overground line that runs from Liverpool Street to Cheshunt, Enfield Town and Chingford

Transport for London (TfL) is celebrating the new name and colour for the London Overground line that will become the Weaver line this autumn, by inviting Londoners to take part in a free community weaving event in collaboration with Chingford Community Hub and Cockpit to create a Weaver line roundel for one of the stations along the route.

On Sunday 8 September, 30 Londoners will be invited to join two free weaving sessions between 10.00-12.00 and 14.00-16.00 at Chingford Community Hub to help create the London Overground Weaver line roundel. Participants will work together to create a woven textile of the Weaver line roundel that will be displayed in one of the stations along the London Overground Weaver line for millions of people to see.

The weaving sessions will be held at Chingford Community Hub, which is next to Chingford London Overground station and part of what will become the London Overground Weaver line this autumn. Arriva Rail London (ARL) began work in 2021 to transform unused areas of Chingford, Highams Park and other London Overground stations into local community spaces.

The unused Victorian-era spaces at Chingford and Highams Park London Overground stations were renovated and transformed into dynamic community hubs using funds from Arriva Rail London, Waltham Forest Council, community groups and lottery organisations. The new station community hubs now offer spaces that celebrate local heritage and provide great opportunities for residents and local groups to host events and work flexibly.

The London Overground line between Liverpool Street, Cheshunt, Enfield Town and Chingford will be named the Weaver line this autumn to celebrate the rich history of tapestry, art and design from the areas which the line runs through. The Weaver line runs through Liverpool Street, Spitalfields, Bethnal Green and Hackney - areas of London known for their textile trade, shaped over the centuries by diverse migrant communities and individuals. This free community event celebrates and spotlights the organisations that are passing on these traditions and legacies to Londoners today.

Cockpit is a charity and award-winning social enterprise, home to 160 independent creative businesses in London who offer studio space and business advice for people starting craft-related projects and businesses.

London's Deputy Mayor for Communities and Social Justice, Dr Debbie Weekes-Bernard, said:

'Naming the London Overground lines will make it easier to navigate the network while honouring and celebrating London's unique local history and culture.

'The Weaver line, launching in autumn, runs through areas of London known for their textile trade, shaped over the centuries by diverse migrant communities and individuals.

'I encourage Londoners to take part in these free community sessions, which are a brilliant chance to create a lasting piece of artwork for the London Overground Weaver line.'

Emma Strain, Customer Director at TfL, said:

'The Weaver line, which will launch this autumn, runs through an area with deep rooted connections to all things textile and this free community event offers Londoners a truly special opportunity to become a part of this legacy. The completed tapestry will symbolise the power of collaboration, unity and the creativity of Londoners.'

Jonathan Burton, CEO, Cockpit said:

'Cockpit is delighted to be working with TfL on this project celebrating London's rich heritage of textile production. As a community of professional makers, Cockpit recognises how craft, creativity and skills can bring people together, creating something exceptional to be shared with the public and encouraging us to reflect on those industries that supported so many in the past.'

A programme of activities throughout 2024 celebrate the rich history of the six new names and colours for London Overground lines, including a 'Mind the Gap' podcast series celebrating the communities and stories that inspired the new names of the London Overground lines. The first two episodes of the podcast about the London Overground Mildmay and Lioness lines are available to listen to and download. The 'Mind the Gap' podcast series was produced by 18Sixty and is available on all major podcast platforms.

TfL is running a competition to celebrate the rich history of the six new names and colours for London Overground lines. People are being encouraged to create a poster or poem for each line that will feature on the London Overground network later in the year. Further details on the competition and how to enter before the closing date on the 30 August can be found on the Made by TfL blog.

For more information about the free community weaving sessions on the Sunday 8 September and to reserve a place visit here.

Notes to editors:

About the names for the London Overground lines

The Lioness line: Euston to Watford Junction. The Lioness line, honours the historic achievements and lasting legacy created by the England women's football team that continues to inspire and empower the next generation of women and girls in sport

The Mildmay line: Stratford to Richmond/Clapham Junction. The Mildmay line honours the small NHS charitable hospital that has been caring for all Londoners over many years, notably its pivotal role in the HIV/AIDS crisis in the 1980s, which made it the valued and respected place it is for the LGBTQ+ community today

The Windrush line: Highbury & Islington to Clapham Junction/New Cross/Crystal Palace/West Croydon. The Windrush line honours the Windrush generation who continue to shape and enrich London's cultural and social identity today

The Weaver line: Liverpool Street to Cheshunt/Enfield Town/Chingford. The Weaver line celebrates an area of London known for its textile trade, shaped over the centuries by diverse migrant communities and individuals

The Suffragette line: Gospel Oak to Barking Riverside. The Suffragette line celebrates how the working-class movement in the East End paved the way for women's rights - recognising women as equals in our democracy, in the past, present continuing into the future

The Liberty line: Romford to Upminster. The Liberty line celebrates the freedom that is a defining feature of London and references the historical independence of the people of Havering

About Chingford Community Centre

Chingford station opened in 1878, connecting central London to the then Essex village. The original layout of the station included facilities that were typical of this era, such as a station master's house and a buffet room, where Queen Victoria herself ate a sandwich on her visit. As these facilities became redundant with changes to travel, the rooms fell into disuse.

Work by Arriva Rail London began in 2021, totalling just under £30,000. The rooms were then handed over to Love North Chingford Community Interest Company to further renovate these areas in line with the community group's plans. The group has transformed the space into meeting rooms, a co-working area for remote workers and a podcast/Zoom room.

About Cockpit

Cockpit is London's centre for excellence in contemporary craft and an award-winning social enterprise, recognised as one of the top 100 UK social enterprises on the NatWest Pioneers Post SE100 Index for a decade. For over 30 years, Cockpit has nurtured and supported craftspeople at the fragile, early stages of their careers.

The UK's only incubator for craft businesses, Cockpit is home to a community of over 170 independent creative businesses - metalsmiths, jewellers, weavers, woodturners and ceramicists - at two London sites. Thanks to funded studio space, and in-house business coaching, Cockpit makers thrive, with many going on to become international leaders in their fields.

Bridging the gap between talent and opportunity, Cockpit's education and careers programmes open pathways into creative employment for young Londoners from all backgrounds.

Cockpit received the Prove It: Social Impact Award at the 2023 UK Social Enterprise Awards.