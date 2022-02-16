Food Standards Agency
Website feedback survey 2022
We've launched our annual survey to learn more about how useful you find our website.
We want to know what you think of our website so, we're doing a short survey to get your feedback (Opens in a new window). We would like you to help us identify what we could do to improve your experience here.
There are questions on:
- Ease of use
- The search options
- Accuracy of information
The survey only takes a few minutes to fill out and most of it is multiple choice. There are also some comment boxes throughout where you can share your thoughts too.
Your responses will be confidential and anonymous. We will only use your answers to influence the development of our website and content.
Original article link: https://www.food.gov.uk/news-alerts/news/website-feedback-survey-2022
