Food Standards Agency
|Printable version
Website feedback survey 2023
Do you have any thoughts or suggestions about how we could improve our website? If so, we want to hear from you!
We want to know what you think of our website. That’s why we’ve launched a short survey to get your feedback (Opens in a new window).
By filling out our short survey, you can help us make the website even better and more user-friendly.
We want to make sure the website is meeting your needs, so your feedback is invaluable to us, and it only takes a few minutes of your time.
Here are just a few reasons why you should take the time to fill out the survey:
- Your views matter and they can help shape the future of this website
- You can help us create a better experience for all users
- It's quick and easy, all you need is a computer or mobile device with internet access
Most of the survey is multiple choice, but there are also some comment boxes throughout where you can share your thoughts and opinions.
Your responses will be confidential and anonymous. We will only use your answers to influence the development of our website and content.
Original article link: https://www.food.gov.uk/news-alerts/news/website-feedback-survey-2023
Latest News from
Food Standards Agency
Sir William Worsley re-appointed as Forestry Commission Chair07/02/2023 13:07:00
Environment Secretary confirms that Sir William Worsley has been reappointed as Chair of the Forestry Commission
Open Meeting of Welsh Food Advisory Committee – 8 February 202327/01/2023 09:25:00
The Welsh Food Advisory Committee of the Food Standards Agency will hold its next open meeting in Cardiff on Wednesday, February 8, 2023. This will be a hybrid meeting themed around Food Standards Agency Meat Hygiene Operations.
FSA statement on The Times Health Commission18/01/2023 14:10:00
A statement on behalf of the Chair of the Food Standards Agency, Professor Susan Jebb, on comments made as part of The Times Health Commission.
Reminder: We are changing how you can access Food Hygiene Rating Scheme data13/01/2023 10:20:00
This is a reminder that if you use the Food Hygiene Rating Scheme (FHRS) application programming interface (API) version 1 (v1), you will need to switch to the new domain name by 3 March 2023.
FSA has shared research on students food safety behaviours in shared kitchens11/01/2023 10:20:00
Students are finding it difficult to maintain cleanliness in shared kitchens, with many students not following recommended food safety and hygiene behaviours and putting themselves at risk of food poisoning.
Consumers warned about recalled smoked fish products linked to Listeria outbreak20/12/2022 10:25:00
The Food Standards Agency (FSA) and Food Standards Scotland (FSS) are warning consumers about specific ready-to-eat smoked fish products from Lidl linked to an outbreak of Listeria monocytogenes.
Latest FSA consumer survey tracks level of concern around the price of food at Christmas and New Year16/12/2022 12:25:00
New data in the Food Standards Agency (FSA) Consumer Insights Tracker shows people are concerned about the price of food this Christmas and New Year.
Summary of discussions at the FSA Board and Business Committee meeting – 07 December 202213/12/2022 16:20:00
The Food Standards Agency Board and Business Committee met last week.