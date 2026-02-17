Parliamentary Committees and Public Enquiries
WEC writes to Cabinet Ministers calling for stronger protections to tackle misogyny in music
The Chair of the Women and Equalities Committee (WEC) Sarah Owen has written to the Business and Trade Secretary and Culture Secretary calling for stronger legislative protections to tackle misogyny and the silencing of victims in the music industry and the creative sector in general.
- Read the letter to Secretary of State for Business and Trade
- Read the letter toSecretary of State for Culture, Media and Sport
- Details: Misogyny in Music follow-up evidence session
- Report: Misogyny in Music
- Women and Equalities Committee
It follows WEC’s February evidence session with Jen Smith, CEO of the Creative Industries Independent Standards Authority (CIISA), and Zelda Perkins CBE, Chief Executive and founder of Can’t Buy My Silence, as part of the Committee’s inquiry into Misogyny in music.
The correspondence says: “The Creative Industries Independent Standards Authority (CIISA) is vital to tackling discrimination and abuse in the creative industries… We are very concerned that CIISA is being asked to undertake its duties with one arm tied behind its back.”
It cites CIISA’s evidence on “the lack of statutory protection on income as part of its funding model”.
In its June 2025 report ‘Misogyny in music: on repeat’ WEC called on Ministers to act to ban NDAs in cases involving sexual misconduct, bullying, or discrimination, or risk perpetuating the “culture of misogyny and discrimination” facing women in the music industry.
WEC’s report also underlined the inadequacy of current legal protections for freelance musicians, who make up the majority of the industry’s workforce.
The correspondence calls on Ministers “to ensure that secondary legislation will bring freelancers within the scope of the legislation banning misuse of NDAs”.
Chair comment
Chair of the Women and Equalities Committee and Labour MP Sarah Owen recently said:
“The misuse of non-disclosure agreements (NDAs) is a major concern. NDAs are frequently used to silence victims of harassment and abuse, often under coercive circumstances.
“The Government is due to consult on the secondary legislation that will underpin the recently enacted protections from the misuse of NDAs. The Government should take the steps necessary to ensure that freelancers will benefit from those protections as our Committee’s inquiry recommended.
"It would be simply unjustifiable to offer these protections for some workers but not all - especially in industries built on the backs of freelancers. It would also demonstrate commitment to the Government’s aim of halving VAWG.
“The Creative Industries Independent Standards Authority was established to help address discrimination and abuse in the creative industries, yet we took clear evidence from CIISA which raised valid fears over the lack of statutory protection on income as part of its funding model. We are very concerned that CIISA is being asked to undertake its duties with one arm tied behind its back.”
Original article link: https://committees.parliament.uk/committee/328/women-and-equalities-committee/news/211867/wec-writes-to-cabinet-ministers-calling-for-stronger-protections-to-tackle-misogyny-in-music/
