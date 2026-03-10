Week ahead: A brighter start, but turning much wetter

After a murky weekend, the week ahead begins on a somewhat brighter note for parts of the UK.

However, despite the slight improvement in visibility and occasional sunshine early in the period, the overarching theme for the week is one of increasingly wet and unsettled weather. Rainfall totals are expected to build steadily, especially from midweek onwards, with western areas bearing the brunt. Some locations in South Wales and the higher ground further north could accumulate around 100 mm of rain by the end of the week, substantial totals, though not necessarily enough on their own to raise major flooding concerns.

Why so unsettled? The jet stream takes control

The driver behind the sharp rise in rainfall is a strengthening Atlantic jet stream. From midweek, it becomes more active, sending a series of low-pressure systems directly towards the UK. The first of these arrives during the early hours of Wednesday, followed by another vigorous system moving in through the early hours of Thursday. This sequence brings repeated spells of wet and windy weather before a notably colder air mass arrives to finish the week.

Tuesday: drier and brighter in the south and east

Before the more dramatic midweek downturn in conditions, Tuesday offers a mix of rain and brightness. Across the south and east, it will be relatively dry and fairly bright, with some sunshine emerging. For western areas, though, it’s a different story. Outbreaks of rain, light at first, develop through the day, with more persistent rain pushing into Northern Ireland later. Sunshine will be limited across western regions, but where brightness does break through, it will feel warmer than the previous day. Highs of around 14 to 15°C are possible in the southeast, while conditions remain a little fresher elsewhere.

READ MORE: What is diurnal temperature range and why it changes as we move into spring

Click here for the full press release