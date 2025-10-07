Week ahead forecast: A change ahead after Storm Amy

After the disruptive weather brought by Storm Amy at the end of last week, the outlook for the coming days is for a marked change in conditions across the UK.

While some rain is expected at times, many areas will enjoy spells of dry and fine weather, particularly as high pressure begins to assert itself once again. This week’s forecast explores the evolving weather patterns, the influence of high pressure, and what to expect day by day as we move deeper into October.

The transition from stormy to settled

Last week ended with Storm Amy bringing strong winds and heavy rain, driven by a powerful jet stream. As we begin the new week, the jet stream has weakened and shifted northwards, allowing conditions to settle considerably. High pressure to the south of the UK is set to build, helping to stabilise the weather and bring more tranquil conditions for many.

Tuesday: Rain for some, fine for others

Tuesday morning will bring a mix of weather across the UK. Central and southern areas can expect plenty of fine weather, while Scotland and Northern Ireland will see a wetter start. The band of rain associated with the front is not expected to be particularly heavy, but it will bring damp conditions as it moves southwards into Northern England and possibly the far north of Wales by the afternoon.

Behind the rain, skies will brighten across Scotland and Northern Ireland, with only a few showers lingering in the far north. Ahead of the front, eastern areas such as East Anglia should remain largely fine and sunny. In the sunshine, it will feel relatively warm, with temperatures generally around average for the time of year. Those under cloud and drizzly rain in northern England will notice fresher conditions.

As Tuesday evening unfolds, the band of rain will continue to edge southwards, affecting northern parts of England, the Midlands, and northern and central Wales. Further north, clear skies will dominate across Scotland, Northern Ireland, and the far north of England. Southern England and Wales will also see some clear breaks, which is good news for those hoping to catch a glimpse of the full moon, a super moon and the first of the year.

Wednesday: Mist, fog, and a cloudy south

Wednesday morning may bring some mist and fog patches across southern areas ahead of the lingering front. As the day progresses, cloud and damp conditions will spread southwards, eventually clearing from the south during the afternoon. Elsewhere, many places will enjoy fine, dry, and even sunny spells, although the far northwest of Scotland will turn blustery as wet weather starts to push in. Winds may gust up to 40–50 mph in exposed spots, but this is well below the strength experienced during Storm Amy.

Temperatures will remain similar to Tuesday, with mid to high teens widely. Sunshine will play a key role in how warm it feels, and rural areas with calm, clear weather could see a touch of frost.

Thursday: High pressure dominates

High pressure will build from the southwest on Thursday, becoming the dominant feature as we head towards the weekend. This will lead to a lot of dry weather for many, although western Scotland may still see some damp conditions. Cloud may bring drizzly rain to parts of Northern Ireland, northwestern England, and the far north of Wales, but away from these areas, it should be largely dry, especially towards the southeast. Kent, for example, could see plenty of sunshine through much of the day.

Blustery winds will persist in northern areas, with Orkney and Shetland experiencing some blustery showers. Gusts of 40 to 50 mph are possible over higher ground and exposed coasts, but winds will be generally light further south. Fog patches may develop overnight, and rural spots could see frost where skies remain clear.

Friday: Quiet and cloudy

Friday is expected to be another relatively quiet day, with blustery winds continuing across northern parts. The further you are from the centre of high pressure, the greater the chance of encountering blustery conditions. Cloud will be prevalent, with only limited sunshine, and the cloud may be thick enough for a few spots of drizzly rain, mainly across western areas and higher ground. Temperatures will remain near normal for October, with mid to high teens widely. Chilly nights are possible, especially where clearer spells develop.

The weekend: Calm and settled

As we move into the weekend, high pressure continues to build, bringing little change to the overall pattern. The weather will stay calm, fine, and often dry, though not completely dry everywhere. Some rain is possible, particularly over higher ground in the north and west, where cloud is thickest. For many, however, it will be a generally dry weekend, albeit with quite a bit of cloud and limited sunshine. The risk of fog will persist, similar to what has been seen through much of the week.

The week ahead marks a significant shift from the stormy conditions of last week, with high pressure bringing more settled weather for most. While rain and blustery winds will affect some areas, particularly in the north and west, many will enjoy dry spells and average temperatures for October. Fog and frost are possible in rural areas, especially overnight, so it’s worth keeping an eye on local forecasts if you’re planning early morning travel or outdoor activities.

