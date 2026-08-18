Week ahead: Turning fresher with showers, rain and the risk of thunderstorms

After weeks of predominantly hot and dry weather, the week ahead will bring a very different feel across much of the UK.

Low pressure will become the dominant influence, bringing more frequent showers, outbreaks of rain and a noticeable drop in temperatures. While central and southern areas will hold on to some warmth initially, conditions will steadily become fresher as northerly winds develop.

A wetter week for many areas

One of the biggest changes this week will be the increased likelihood of rainfall. Rain and showers are expected on most days, with some areas seeing significantly higher totals than they have experienced for much of the summer. Rainfall accumulations through the week are expected to be highest across northern and western parts of the UK, particularly where rain becomes slow-moving or where repeated heavy showers occur.

While not everyone will see prolonged rainfall, the chance of seeing at least some wet weather is much higher than it has been during the last two months. Gardens, parks and farmland may benefit from the more unsettled conditions, although rainfall will often fall in the form of showers rather than prolonged periods of steady rain.

Tuesday: Warm in the south, wetter in the north and west

Through Tuesday, a weather front continues to push southwards while stalling across the far north of Scotland. This will bring persistent rain and a brisk breeze to northern Scotland, while western Scotland and Northern Ireland see frequent showers.

Elsewhere, southern and eastern areas will enjoy brighter conditions as cloud breaks up. Parts of central and southern England could still reach around 26°C, while southern Wales remains warm at around 23°C. Eastern Scotland will also enjoy some sunshine, although temperatures will be lower than further south.

By the evening and overnight, showers continue across Scotland and Northern Ireland, while a trailing weather front introduces light rain across parts of England and Wales.

Wednesday: Heavy showers and thunderstorms developing

Wednesday sees low pressure become more influential across much of the UK. Early rain across England and Wales will gradually clear, leaving a mixture of sunshine and scattered showers.

Attention then turns to Northern Ireland and western Scotland, where heavy showers and thunderstorms are expected to develop. Some of these downpours could be intense, accompanied by strong gusts and localised surface water impacts. These showers will gradually drift eastwards during the day.

It will also become windier than is typical for August in places, particularly across Northern Ireland and northwestern Scotland. Meanwhile, a northerly airflow will bring cooler conditions to the far north of Scotland, where temperatures may struggle to rise above the mid-teens.

Further south, there will still be some sunshine between showers, with temperatures generally ranging from 21°C to 24°C across England and Wales.

Thursday: Showers shift southwards

By Thursday, the area of low-pressure drifts south, transferring the focus for the heaviest showers into England and Wales.

Northern England, Wales and the West Country are most likely to see heavy and slow-moving downpours, while scattered thunderstorms and hail are also possible. Some eastern areas may see fewer showers initially, although additional downpours could develop through the afternoon.

Scotland and Northern Ireland continue to experience a mixture of sunshine and showers, although there should be more dry periods than earlier in the week. Temperatures will generally be lower than at the start of the week, with many areas close to average or slightly below average for the time of year.

READ MORE: Will we finally see some meaningful rain this week?

Friday: Showery but improving for some

Friday maintains the unsettled theme, particularly across England and Wales, where further showers are expected. While some could still be heavy, they are likely to move through more quickly than earlier in the week as winds strengthen. Between the showers there will be brighter periods and some sunshine.

Further north, Scotland and Northern Ireland should see a greater proportion of dry weather, with just a few showers feeding in on the breeze. Temperatures remain on the cool side compared to recent weeks, especially near North Sea coasts.

Looking ahead to the weekend

Early indications suggest a ridge of high pressure will begin to build in from the Atlantic during the weekend. While a few showers may still occur, particularly in the southeast at first, the overall trend is towards quieter and more settled weather.

Nights are expected to become noticeably cooler, with a chilly start possible on Saturday morning following clearer skies on Friday night. Sunshine should become more widespread, although temperatures are still likely to remain lower than those experienced during the heatwaves earlier in the month.

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