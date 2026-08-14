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Weekend weather: Cooler air arrives, but the dry weather continues
After an exceptionally hot spell across many parts of the UK, this weekend will bring a noticeable drop in temperatures.
However, while conditions will feel fresher and more comfortable for most, there is still little sign of widespread rainfall, with high pressure continuing to dominate the weather pattern.
A change from the heat of recent days
A cold front moving eastwards through Friday will introduce cooler air and north-westerly winds across much of the country. This marks the end of the most intense heat, with temperatures falling back to more typical levels for mid-August. Despite this change, high pressure remains close by, helping to keep conditions largely dry through the weekend.
Some parts of southeastern England will hold on to warmer conditions for a little longer, with Friday night remaining relatively mild compared with other areas. Elsewhere, overnight temperatures will be noticeably lower than they have been during the past week.
Saturday: Plenty of sunshine for many
Saturday will begin with a small chance of showery rain across the far southeast of England, where it may still feel rather humid. Any showers are expected to be scattered and short-lived, clearing eastwards during the morning.
Elsewhere, many areas will enjoy a fine day with sunny spells. Northerly winds will help maintain the fresher feel, although the sunshine should make conditions pleasant for those spending time outdoors. Across the far northwest of Scotland, there will be a few showers, but these are not expected to be as heavy or widespread as those seen on Friday.
For most places, it will be a dry day. Temperatures are expected to reach the mid-20s across central parts of the UK, while northern areas generally see values in the lower 20s. Across the far south and east, temperatures could still reach the high 20s or locally touch 30°C, meaning it will remain quite hot in some locations.
Sunday: Dry for many, cloudier in the northwest
High pressure remains the dominant influence on Sunday, although an approaching weather front will bring more cloud to northwestern areas. The greatest chance of rain will be across western and northern Scotland, while parts of northern England may also see a few outbreaks of rain.
READ MORE: What are heat domes? And are they getting worse?
For much of England and Wales, however, the day looks set to remain dry. Following a cooler night, temperatures will rise steadily through the day, reaching 27°C or 28°C across parts of southern and eastern England. Elsewhere, temperatures will generally range between 20°C and 23°C, much closer to average for the time of year. Across northern Scotland, highs will be in the upper teens.
Winds will also be lighter than on Saturday, helping conditions feel pleasant despite the cooler temperatures. While northwestern areas see more cloud, southern and eastern parts of the UK can expect the brightest conditions.
You can also keep up to date with weather warnings, and find the latest weather forecast on our website, on YouTube, by following us on X and Facebook, as well as on our mobile app which is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from the Google Play store.
About this blog
This is the official blog of the Met Office news team, intended to provide journalists and bloggers with the latest weather, climate science and business news, and information from the Met Office.
Original article link: https://www.metoffice.gov.uk/blog/2026/weekend-weather-cooler-air-arrives-but-the-dry-weather-continues
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