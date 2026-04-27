Met Office
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Weekly weather quiz: Test your knowledge
Do you keep a close eye on the weather, or do you just enjoy talking about it? Either way, it’s time to put your knowledge to the test with this week’s Met Office weather quiz.
Many of this week's questions focus on the weather we’ve experienced so far this month, from familiar springtime changes to some of the more notable patterns that have shaped conditions across the UK.
Whether you’ve been following the forecasts closely, noticed the weather where you live, or simply enjoy learning more about how it all works, this week’s quiz has something for everyone.
Ready to get started? Test your weather knowledge and see how well you’ve been paying attention this month.
Click here for the full press release
Original article link: https://www.metoffice.gov.uk/blog/2026/met-office-weekly-weather-quiz-april-24
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