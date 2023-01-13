New WEF report outlines the global risk landscape with implications for the tech sector and sustainability

On 11 January, the WEF published its Global Risks Report for the new year, describing a “polycrisis” facing the world, in which risks are highly interdependent and exacerbate each other. The report called for integrated and immediate mitigation to address these crises and warns of the dangers of low investment in resilience.

The report also offers some action pathways to address the “polycrisis” it outlines, including a Fourth Industrial Revolution driven by technology, an energy transition and leveraging the health sector.

The report is divided up into 8 sections, including the following:

The full risk map from WEF Global Risks Report 2023 can be found below.

WEF Global Risk Report 2023: What does it mean for Tech?

