Welcome return of the Royal Welsh as we look to the future of farming and rural life – Lesley Griffiths
The Royal Welsh Show is particularly special this year, as it takes place in person for the first time in three years, at an important time when we look at securing the long-term future of the farming industry and rural communities across Wales Minister for Rural Affairs Lesley Griffiths said ahead of the event.
Virtual events were held in 2020 and 2021 but this year farmers from across Wales will come together once more for one of the largest agricultural shows in Europe.
The Minister yesterday said:
I know I’m not alone to be very much looking forward to this year’s Royal Welsh. It’s always special but especially this year as we come together for the first time in three years. The importance of the Royal Welsh in the social calendar of rural Wales cannot be overstated, and I know it has been hard for many not to attend and see friends since 2019. We’re pleased to support the Royal Welsh Society again this year.
As well as celebrating rural life we will also come together and discuss the challenges and opportunities ahead. I recently published a proposed outline of the Sustainable Farming Scheme. The primary focus for me at the show is to talk to people about these proposals, which aim to strengthen the farming industry and our rural communities, and enable our farmers to tackle, and adapt to the challenges of the nature and climate emergencies
The climate emergency is the biggest threat to food security globally and here in Wales. By working together, and looking at how we can produce food sustainably we can secure a successful future for the farming industry. The Welsh Government Pavilion at the Show will be a hub for these discussions, and I’m looking forward to hearing people’s views.
Welsh produce is well placed to be one of the global leaders in sustainable food production. There will be many examples of the excellent food we produce here in Wales on display at the Royal Welsh, and I want to see this industry go from strength to strength.
We are all aware of the rare Amber weather warning for exceptionally high temperatures at the moment. I would urge everyone coming to enjoy the Show to take extra care in the heat – particularly older people, very young children, and people with pre-existing medical conditions.
Keep hydrated and use the free water stations including the one in the Welsh Government Pavilion. Spend time in the shade and protect yourself from the sun.
More than anything the Show will be a social event for many people, and I hope everyone has the opportunity to enjoy what is the greatest event in the rural calendar. It’s a pleasure to see it back again.
