Welcome return of the Royal Welsh as we look to the future of farming and rural life – Lesley Griffiths

The Royal Welsh Show is particularly special this year, as it takes place in person for the first time in three years, at an important time when we look at securing the long-term future of the farming industry and rural communities across Wales Minister for Rural Affairs Lesley Griffiths said ahead of the event.

Virtual events were held in 2020 and 2021 but this year farmers from across Wales will come together once more for one of the largest agricultural shows in Europe.

The Minister yesterday said: