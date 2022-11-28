Welcome to techUK's Future of Compute Week 2022

During this week techUK will be sharing industry-led insights on what unlocking the potential of large-scale compute (HPC, exascale and other supercomputing infrastructure) could mean for the UK’s society and economy.

Access to advanced compute – the ability to process data at scale and solve complex problems at speed, whether through high-performance computing (HPC) or other large-scale compute (LSC) – is essential to R&D in a range of sectors, including healthcare and drug discovery, engineering and manufacturing, financial services and risk analysis, particle physics, materials science and more.

During this week we will deep-dive into a number of themes that, if addressed, could develop our large scale compute infrastructure to support the UK’s ambitions as a science and technology superpower.

Click here for the full press release