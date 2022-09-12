techUK
Welcome to techUK’s Local Digital Capital Week 2022
From 12 September to 16 September, we are highlighting the contributions made by the UK tech sector to improve the local and regional tech scene, playing a vital role in the levelling up agenda through innovation and engagement.
We will be bringing you insights, articles and videos from a variety of topics including digital skills development, digital infrastructure, collaboration, R&D, all showing the advances made toward strengthening local tech ecosystems.
On 15 September 2022 techUK is publishing the latest version of the Local Digital Capital Index (LDC Index) and will be holding an online event to discuss the levelling up challenges and championing the UK's regional tech sectors alongside some keynote speakers. You can sign up here to join the discussion and find out more.
During this week we will showcase the work of techUK members are doing to drive the innovation, improvements, outreach, and new opportunities across the UK. From new jobs created, to new tech developed, and further investment in our digital sector helping make an impact.
How can we improve the local public services through the digital revolution?
How can we share best practice across the UK?
How are we strengthening our local and regional tech sectors?
Guest blogs
Join the discussion on social media using #LocalDigitalCapital to get involved and share your thoughts. Follow @techUK for all the latest posts.
Local Digital Conference 2022 - Strengthening the Local Economy
Join techUK for our Local Digital Conference looking at the tech sector’s role in strengthening our local economies, Levelling Up, improving productivity, encouraging tech skills and building partnerships across the public, private and third sector to deliver for people, communities and our environment.
Local Digital Capital Index 2021
techUK worked with the tech sector, local and national government and others stakeholders to develop the Local Digital Capital Index as a way to measure the strength of local digital ecosystems across the nations and regions of the UK.
