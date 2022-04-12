Welcome to the newest members of our Volunteer Steering Group

Following the recent election for the Volunteer Steering Group (VSG), the Association for Project Management (APM) are delighted to welcome the group's two newest members:

Roger Garrini is the Secretary of APM's Midlands Branch and Governance Specific Interest Group (SIG) and an APM Fellow Member. Roger has over 40 years in various project-based roles in the defence industry, including experience in project governance.

Andrew Millington is a chartered Fellow Member and sits on several panels. His previous roles include Director of Project Management at BAE Systems and Group Director of Project and Programme Management for QinetiQ. Andrew is now Director of ADM Project Consulting and provides consultancy and training for project professionals.

As members of the VSG, Roger and Andrew will bring their experience to influence the activities of the volunteers and shape the future of the volunteering group.

The current VSG now includes:

Roger Garrini, Committee Secretary, Governance SIG and Midlands Branch

Peter Horsted, Committee Member, Membership Panel

Russel Jamieson, Co-Chair, People SIG

Jackie Martin, Director of Education and Lifelong Learning (CEO representative) at APM

Andrew Millington, Fellow Assessor and Chartered Panel Member

Daniel Pollitt, Education Outreach

Sarah Slater, Volunteering Manager at APM

Karen Whelan, VSG Chair, Board Volunteer Champion

