Welcoming Peter Kyle MP to the role of Secretary of State for Business & Trade
Rain Newton-Smith, CBI Chief Executive, said:
“Congratulations to Peter Kyle on taking up this important portfolio.
“As Secretary of State for Science Innovation and Technology he showed ambition to harness technology to transform our economy. We look forward to working with him in his new role and hope to see the same vigour and enthusiasm to pull all the levers possible to deliver growth throughout the economy.
“To do that effectively he must listen to business and harness the power of the private sector to kickstart growth and boost productivity to create improved living standards for people in every region of our country.
"We would also like to extend our sincere thanks to Jonathan Reynolds for his constructive approach to working with the business community. We wish him all the best in his new responsibilities”
