Welcoming TechWM’s New CEO: A Continued Partnership for Innovation

techUK is delighted to welcome Andy Hague, founder of the Cyberfort Group and techUK Board Member as the new CEO of TechWM.

Andy brings a wealth of leadership experience and a strong background in the tech sector, making him well-placed to drive TechWM’s mission forward. We also extend our thanks to Yiannis Maos for his contributions as the founding CEO, playing a key role in shaping TechWM and championing the West Midlands’ digital economy.

techUK and TechWM have a strong strategic partnership, working together to connect national and regional tech communities, influence policy, and support innovation-led growth. Through our collaboration we are committed to ensuring the West Midlands continues to play a crucial role in the UK’s digital future.

We look forward to working closely with Andy and the TechWM team to continue delivering impactful initiatives, industry insights, and opportunities for businesses across the region.

Click here for the full press release