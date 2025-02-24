techUK
|Printable version
Welcoming TechWM’s New CEO: A Continued Partnership for Innovation
techUK is delighted to welcome Andy Hague, founder of the Cyberfort Group and techUK Board Member as the new CEO of TechWM.
Andy brings a wealth of leadership experience and a strong background in the tech sector, making him well-placed to drive TechWM’s mission forward. We also extend our thanks to Yiannis Maos for his contributions as the founding CEO, playing a key role in shaping TechWM and championing the West Midlands’ digital economy.
techUK and TechWM have a strong strategic partnership, working together to connect national and regional tech communities, influence policy, and support innovation-led growth. Through our collaboration we are committed to ensuring the West Midlands continues to play a crucial role in the UK’s digital future.
We look forward to working closely with Andy and the TechWM team to continue delivering impactful initiatives, industry insights, and opportunities for businesses across the region.
Click here for the full press release
Original article link: https://www.techuk.org/resource/welcoming-techwm-s-new-ceo-a-continued-partnership-for-innovation.html
Latest News from
techUK
The Government launches their review of the UK Internal Market Act24/02/2025 10:20:00
The UK Government has decided to launch their review of the UK Internal Markets Act, and is seeking views on the current operation of the Act.
DBT Draft Strategic Steer to the Competition and Markets Authority - Consultation19/02/2025 11:25:00
Every Parliament, the Government publishes a strategic steer to the Competition and Markets Authority, setting out its priorities for the regulator. The Department for Business and Trade has opened a consultation on this Government’s draft proposals, which is open for comment until 6 March 2025.
Technology, Borders and Modern Slavery: A Call for Expertise19/02/2025 09:25:00
The JES programme is looking to broaden its portfolio to explore technology associated with migration, borders, and modern slavery.
New National Centre for Public Protection18/02/2025 11:05:00
The government has announced funding for a National Centre for Public Protection to help combat Violence Against Women and Girls (VAWG) and Child Sexual Abuse (CSA).
CMA's Proposed Plan of Work 2025/2617/02/2025 16:25:00
The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) Draft Annual Plan for 2025/26, outlining the CMA’s key priorities and actions for the next 12 months and the medium term.
UK plan for Chips: a new techUK blueprint is now live!17/02/2025 13:05:00
Two years after the release of its first UK Plan for Chips report, techUK is today publishing an updated review, urging the UK Government to accelerate the implementation of its ambitious National Semiconductor Strategy.
What were the outcomes of the Paris AI Action Summit?17/02/2025 11:25:00
Building on the foundations laid at Bletchley Park and Seoul, the Paris AI Action Summit was a gathering of nearly a hundred countries and over a thousand stakeholders from the private sector and civil society, Discussions at the official Summit, held over two days, focused on three critical areas: accelerating global AI development, managing the AI transition while protecting individual freedoms, and aligning AI with humanist values.
EU Commission Publishes its Work Programme for 202513/02/2025 15:05:00
Each year, the Commission establishes its annual work programme, detailing the most significant new policy and legislative initiatives planned for the upcoming year.