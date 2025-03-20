Welfare reforms must sit alongside more good jobs and improved support - TUC

Unemployment and employment rates were both up by 0.1ppts on the quarter, with youth unemployment up by 0.2ppts

Payrolled employees is unchanged between December and January and rose by 0.1% over the year

Youth unemployment rate is 12.9%, increased by 100,000 over the year

The redundancy rate is 4.2 per 1,000 employees, up from 3.4 in the previous quarter

Inactivity from long-term sickness remains at 2.8 million

Real pay growth slowed to 3.1%, compared to CPI

Responding to today’s (Thursday) labour market data, which show rising youth unemployment and slowing real pay growth, TUC General Secretary Paul Nowak said:

“Our jobs market continues to weaken, with real pay growth slowing, redundancies rising and unemployment up. “High interest rates are holding back employment and living standards, and we hope that the Bank acts to make a further cut later today.”

On ill health and economic inactivity, Paul said:

“Ill health and economic inactivity are highest in the towns and communities with least economic opportunity. “The government’s Make Work Pay plans and industrial strategy will help create more good secure jobs, but welfare reforms must recognise that these changes have not yet taken place. For many disabled people who could work, access to good jobs with the support they need to work remains elusive.”

On youth unemployment Paul added: