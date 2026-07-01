Department for Work and Pensions
|Printable version
Welfare reforms saving taxpayer £1 billion come into force
Reforms to the Motability scheme come into force today (1 July 2026), saving taxpayers £1 billion by 2030 while protecting disabled people's access to cars, scooters and powered wheelchairs.
- Reforms to the Motability scheme to ensure fairness for taxpayer, whilst still supporting disabled people’s mobility, come into force today.
- New tax rules on Motability car leases due to save taxpayers £1 billion by 2030.
- Follows removal of luxury vehicles - including BMW and Mercedes - from the scheme after the Budget.
VAT will now apply to advance payments - the optional one-off top-up paid by customers who choose a more expensive vehicle - and Insurance Premium Tax will apply to new leases.
Both changes were announced at the Autumn Budget and are part of a wider package of welfare reforms set to save nearly £2 billion by the end of the decade.
The scheme was set up to help disabled people stay mobile and independent, and these changes ensure it continues to do exactly that, while delivering genuine value for taxpayers.
Disabled people on enhanced mobility benefits will continue to receive their full award of £77.05 per week and remain eligible for the scheme, with vehicles still available that require no advance payment, meaning people can access a car using their benefit alone.
Work and Pensions Secretary Pat McFadden MP said:
Today’s changes are driven by the fairness that underpins this Government - fairness for the taxpayer, fairness for disabled people, and fairness for the country.
We’re saving £1 billion of taxpayer money by removing VAT relief from some new Motability leases, whilst ensuring the scheme still supports disabled people’s mobility and independence.
We’re building a fair welfare system and an economy that works for everyone.
The reforms are part of a wider government drive to fix the broken welfare system it inherited, including:
- Introducing a Right to Try Work Guarantee to give everyone who can work the chance to do so.
- Investing £3.5 billion in tailored employment support for sick or disabled people.
- Increasing face-to-face assessments for health benefits
- Tackling fraud and error in the benefit system, saving £14.6 billion over this parliament
- Rebalancing Universal Credit to tackle the perverse incentives which push people away from work.
Today’s changes follow action taken immediately after the Budget to remove luxury vehicles - including BMW and Mercedes - from the scheme, returning Motability to its original purpose of giving disabled people access to a practical vehicles, and not subsidising premium extras that go beyond what most people in this country can afford.
Additional information
- These changes do not apply to Wheelchair Accessible Vehicles.
- The core Motability package remains in place: eligible disabled people continue to access a vehicle, scooter or powered wheelchair, with insurance for up to three drivers, UK breakdown cover and maintenance.
- There is no change to existing leases and no change to eligibility for PIP or the Motability scheme.
- The Motability Foundation continues to offer means-tested grants to support people who would otherwise struggle to afford an advance payment, adaptations or a wheelchair-accessible vehicle.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/welfare-reforms-saving-taxpayer-1-billion-come-into-force
Latest News from
Department for Work and Pensions
Brighton’s first Youth Guarantee Jobs Fair sees hundreds of young people connect with local employers01/07/2026 14:10:00
More than 650 young people from across Brighton and the wider local area descended on the world-famous Brighton Centre to meet with some of the region's best-known employers yesterday (Tuesday 20th June).
Health assessments to be recorded as standard in major transparency drive29/06/2026 15:10:00
All face-to-face and telephone health assessments for disability and sickness benefits will be audio recorded as standard from today to improve transparency in the benefit system.
Funding for businesses who give youngsters a chance as Government ramps up youth jobs drive29/06/2026 12:10:00
Businesses who take on jobless youngsters will be offered thousands of pounds in the latest boost to youth employment support.
Thousands more out-of-work benefit claimants to get personalised support26/06/2026 14:20:00
Support Conversations are voluntary, hour-long sessions designed to help people identify and overcome the barriers stopping them from moving into work or into meaningful activity (such as volunteering) and is part of the commitment the Government made in last year’s Pathways to Work Green Paper
Driving bans for those who refuse to repay benefit debts as new DWP powers come into force24/06/2026 12:25:00
People who have stopped receiving benefits but still refuse to repay money owed to the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) could be banned from driving under sweeping new powers that come into force yesterday.
New deal for young people to end ‘degree by default’ culture and boost youth apprenticeships23/06/2026 10:12:10
Government promises to deliver a “new deal for young people” with real opportunities to work and renewed social contract where hard work pays off
Almost 180 more Youth Hubs to help young people build skills and find jobs16/06/2026 15:10:00
Thousands of young people across Great Britain will benefit from access to expanded employment and wrap-around support services as the locations of almost 180 new Youth Hubs were confirmed yesterday morning [June 15 2026].
LinkedIn and government join forces to help jobseekers build their careers16/06/2026 14:05:00
Thousands of jobseekers could be supported into a new career as the government joins forces with LinkedIn to bolster careers advice.