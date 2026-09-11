‘We’ll keep eyes on impact of new regs on rural vets’, says EFRA as response from govt and CMA published

The EFRA Committee has published the government’s response to its veterinary sector report , which called for a new independent regulator, efforts to protect rural-based practices from new regulations, and urgent support for veterinary education.

The Government released a veterinary sector white paper weeks after the Committee’s report was published, taking up many of the Committee’s recommendations.

The Committee has now published Defra’s and the Competition and Markets Authority’s (CMA) formal responses to its report.

Regulation of the veterinary sector

Defra states that the Royal College of Veterinary Surgeons (RCVS) will continue to be the sector’s regulator, whilst ensuring a “clear, internal split between the regulatory and professional leadership arms”. It says this option will help address public “confusion” regarding the RCVS’s role, was chosen following a consultation and avoids extra costs and “upheaval” in setting up a new body. The white paper goes on to say: “If it becomes apparent that this scope is not manageable for one organisation, we will consider separating the professional leadership function from the regulator.” There is also a provision for half of the RCVS’s board members to be lay people.

Separately, the white paper proposes setting up an “independent and impartial” ombudsman to resolve disputes between animal owners and practices.

Competition and transparency

In its report, the Committee urged the Government and the CMA to monitor the impacts of new ‘remedies’ for the veterinary sector to improve competition and transparency, which businesses must put in place by 23 September, or September 2027 for smaller practices. MPs were concerned that some of the CMA’s proposed measures could burden practices in rural and isolated areas or specialising in large animals. The report also said a review of the remedies should be published 18 months after their full introduction, and corrective measures should be prepared if there have been adverse effects on rural practices.

In response, Defra said it recognises the need to understand any potential unintended consequences for such practices, and will ensure any new regulations introduced to update the Veterinary Surgeons Act are proportionate.

The CMA agreed that its remedies “should not impose disproportionate burdens” on smaller, rural and mixed practices. It promises to “work closely” with those practices and help them with compliance, to keep its measures under review, and potentially withdraw certain remedies if they prove ineffective. However, it did not commit to carrying out a comprehensive review of the remedies within the Committee’s recommended timeframe.

Recruitment and veterinary education

Elsewhere in the response, Defra declines a review of grant funding provided to veterinary colleges. This is despite evidence that veterinary education could be unsustainable in the long-term because institutions run a deficit, of several thousand pounds a year, to educate each domestic student. This has been exacerbated by a drop in recruitment of international veterinary students whose higher fees are needed to cross-subsidise UK students’ education.

Defra also rejects the recommendation to make it easier for vets to work in the UK from abroad. The Committee said salary thresholds, which determine whether a worker can apply for a Skilled Worker Visa, should be lowered so that UK employers can more easily recruit from overseas. Defra said current thresholds are based on median full-time earnings of the entire UK economy, and that current policy is “designed to reduce reliance on overseas recruitment”, and “address weaknesses in domestic workforce planning and training pipelines”.

The response stated that a workforce strategy for the veterinary sector will be published by the end of March 2027. Defra said this will address the Committee’s call for an in-depth review into the reasons for high attrition and low recruitment in different parts of the veterinary sector.

Chair comment

EFRA Committee Chair Alistair Carmichael MP said:

“We welcome the government’s response and the proposals in its white paper. A new ombudsman service and the introduction of lay members to the RCVS’s board should improve confidence in the sector, though we await detail on the powers the Ombudsman will have and how it will operate.

“We note the CMA’s assurance that it will review, and may change, any remedies that prove ineffective. We will keep our eyes and ears open to the experience of small, rural and mixed veterinary businesses and we will speak up for them if evidence emerges of the CMA’s measures proving overly burdensome.

“It is deeply disappointing to see continued denial of the crisis affecting veterinary education, which is becoming unsustainable financially. The veterinary sector is being squeezed on two fronts, with a recruitment pipeline threatened by visa restrictions and a gloomy outlook for veterinary colleges. We await the workforce strategy due in six months’ time, but there is no two ways about it: Ministers will have to find a way to put money into veterinary courses and do so before we see places cut and courses close.”