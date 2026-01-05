Scottish Government
Wellbeing economy governments partnership: annual engagement report
The Wellbeing economy governments partnership is a collaborative initiative where member countries work together to embed wellbeing approaches into policy making. This is the second annual engagement report detailing activity undertaken by the partnership over the last year.
Introduction
The Wellbeing Economy Governments (WEGo) partnership is a collaborative initiative where member countries work together to embed wellbeing approaches into policymaking. Through cross-government engagement, the network fosters learning and collaboration, drawing on the insights of practitioners and experts to enhance the use of wellbeing frameworks and evidence in policy design.
As each country brings its own insights shaped by political and national contexts, discussions within the network reflect a diversity of perspectives. This richness strengthens WEGo’s ability to promote a broad spectrum of approaches and makes knowledge exchange more meaningful and effective.
The network’s objectives are to
- Collaborate by sharing expertise, practice, and learning between WEGo partners on integrating wellbeing evidence and analysis into policy processes and advice
- Embed the wellbeing economy approach by demonstrating how robust analysis and evidence supports policy, ensuring long-term, mainstreamed action that resonates across the political spectrum
- Identify shared challenges, whilst recognising different contexts, with the aim of driving improved policy advice and sustainable societal outcomes
Through its Memorandum of Understanding, WEGo has committed to publishing an annual engagement report. This report provides an update on network activities undertaken from period of November 2024 to October 2025. In addition to driving accountability towards group objectives, this report will aid with internal network reflection and help to drive future planning.
