Welsh and Scottish First Ministers pledge closer cooperation

First Minister of Wales, Rhun ap Iorwerth, held his first face-to-face meeting with First Minister of Scotland, John Swinney, recently (24 July 2026), vowing closer cooperation between their governments in fighting for a fairer deal from Westminster for their respective nations.

Speaking after the meeting in Glasgow where he is representing Wales on the world stage at the Commonwealth Games, First Minister Rhun ap Iorwerth, recently said:

It was a pleasure to meet with the First Minister of Scotland, John Swinney, in Glasgow today to discuss closer cooperation between our governments as we make the case for a fairer deal for our respective nations from Westminster. I am confident that we can build the most productive and positive relationship between the Welsh and Scottish government since the advent of devolution.

We discussed our shared commitment to fostering closer ties with our largest trading bloc, the European Union, by continuing to press the case for rejoining the single market and customs union.

I’m eager that both our governments seek ways to learn from each other. For example, my Welsh Government has taken inspiration from the transformational Scottish child payment and I was pleased to update the First Minister on progressing the Cynnal child payment pilot in Wales that will give £10 a week to families most in need, as we make the case for the devolution of welfare powers they have in Scotland.

I was pleased to congratulate John Swinney on Scotland hosting the Commonwealth Games, and as leaders of proudly internationalist governments we will continue to work closely together to showcase the best of our nations to the world and to ensure that they are treated with the respect and fairness they deserve at every turn.