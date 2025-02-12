Welsh and UK Government Ministers visit GE Aerospace to Highlight Support for Welsh Aerospace Sector

Wales Office Minister Nia Griffith MP and Welsh Government Cabinet Secretary for Economy Rebecca Evans MS, met with engineers, apprentices, and senior management to discuss ambitions of both Welsh and UK Governments to drive innovation and sustainability in the aerospace sector.

Wales Office Minister Nia Griffith MP yesterday visited GE Aerospace’s world-class maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) facility in Nantgarw, to reaffirm the UK Government’s commitment to supporting high-skilled jobs, cutting-edge innovation, and economic growth in Wales as part of its forthcoming Industrial Strategy.

Joined by Rebecca Evans MS, Welsh Government Cabinet Secretary for Economy, Ministers met with engineers, apprentices, and senior management to discuss how GE Aerospace’s investment in its MRO capabilities aligns with the broader ambitions of both Welsh and UK Governments to drive innovation and sustainability in the aerospace sector.

With more than 1,300 employees, GE Aerospace’s Nantgarw site is one of the largest and most advanced engine MRO facilities in the world, servicing engines for global airlines, including the GE90 and CFM56, and playing a key role in supporting sustainable aviation. With Welsh Government financial support, Nantgarw will also be home to the GE9X engine upon int entry into service.

As part of its long-term commitment to Wales, GE Aerospace recently announced a multi-million-pound investment in its Nantgarw MRO facility, further strengthening its capabilities and ensuring it remains a global leader in engine maintenance and repair. The investment is part of GE Aerospace’s global, multiyear $1 billion MRO spending surge that was announced last Autumn.

The visit follows the Chancellor’s recent Aerospace Technology Institute (ATI) funding announcement, which provides significant UK Government support for research into next-generation aviation technologies, reinforcing the UK’s leadership in the industry.

Dame Nia Griffith MP, Parliamentary Under Secretary of State for Wales yesterday said:

The UK’s aerospace sector is a cornerstone of our economy, and Wales plays a critical role in its success. Our Industrial Strategy is a vital part of achieving our number one mission of growing the economy, and we are committed to seeing that companies like GE Aerospace get the support and investment they need to remain at the forefront of innovation in a highly competitive sector, in order to help us achieve that economic growth. The recent ATI funding announcement further demonstrates our commitment to developing greener, more efficient aviation technologies while securing high-quality jobs for the future.

Steve Edwards, Managing Director at GE Aerospace’s site in Wales yesterday said:

The Wales team is proud to provide world-class MRO services for our global airline customers. While we continue to focus on safety, quality, delivery and cost in that order, we are equally excited about the future. Looking ahead, our site will become the new overhaul home for the GE9X engine, the largest the most powerful commercial aircraft engine ever built. Government support, including initiatives such as the Aerospace Growth Partnership along with long term funding for the Aerospace Technology Institute, will continue to provide companies such as GE Aerospace the confidence to grow, invest and mature new technologies and capabilities in the UK.

Rebecca Evans MS, Cabinet Secretary for Economy, Energy and Planning yesterday said:

Wales is a centre of excellence for aerospace-related manufacturing and maintenance activities, and this world-leading facility by GE Aerospace is another feather in the cap for our thriving aerospace sector. Our £5m funding contribution has helped equip the facility and the current workforce to upskill, while developing the next generation of aircraft engineers through training and apprenticeships. This means high-value employment opportunities for people living in the surrounding communities.

The visit underscored the strong partnership between industry and government in driving innovation and investment, ensuring that companies such as GE Aerospace and the wider aerospace sector remain at the forefront of the UK and Welsh Governments’ industrial strategies.