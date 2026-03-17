Welsh and UK Governments reaffirm joint commitment to coal tip safety

The Welsh and UK Governments have today reaffirmed their joint commitment to coal tip safety and the responsible management of Wales’ mining legacy by resuming the Disused Mine and Quarry Tips Task Force.

The announcement was made during a visit to Tylorstown by the Deputy First Minister with responsibility for climate change, Huw Irranca-Davies and Secretary of State for Wales, Jo Stevens.

The task force is a joint intergovernmental forum bringing together key delivery partners, including the Mining Remediation Authority, Natural Resources Wales, and local authority partners, to support the safety of communities living near disused mine and quarry tips across Wales.

It previously played a central role in responding to the landslip at Tylorstown in 2020, driving forward the work to map and categorise tips across Wales and developing the coal tip safety grant programme.

The Welsh Government has invested over £110m in coal tip safety this Senedd term, with the UK Government also providing £143m.

The Deputy First Minister said:

We have made real progress since the awful scenes witnessed at Tylorstown in 2020 thanks to investment, the introduction of landmark legislation and with a new regulatory authority on the way. The communities that grew up in and around our mining industry should not have to live in fear of the legacy tips that remain part of their landscape, and this task force will play a central role in making sure we deliver. Resuming it sends a clear signal of our commitment to working together for the long term to keep people safe.

The Disused Mine and Quarry Tips (Wales) Act 2025 establishes a modern regulatory framework for the assessment, registration, monitoring, and management of disused tips.

The Act also establishes the Disused Tips Authority for Wales, which will take responsibility for tip safety from April 2027.

The recommenced Task Force will provide a coordinated forum to monitor delivery of the joint programme of work, support implementation of the new regulatory regime, and share information, expertise, and evidence to promote best practice.

It will also work to identify gaps in policy and legislation and develop a strategic approach to addressing the long-term challenges arising from Wales's mining legacy.

Secretary of State for Wales Jo Stevens said: