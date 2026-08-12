Welsh apprentice gears up for global skills competition

A skills training camp is underway at Coleg Sir Gâr preparing apprentices for the WorldSkills competition in Shanghai this September.

The training camp forms part of WorldSkills UK's intensive preparation programme for the competition in which six competitors will be representing Wales on Team UK. Madeleine Warburton, one of the selected members, is currently completing a Level 4 apprenticeship in renewable energy.

Apprenticeships in Wales offer individuals the opportunity to gain valuable, hands-on experience while working towards nationally recognised qualifications.

Apprenticeships also play a key role in supporting the Welsh economy, helping to address skills gaps in priority sectors and ensuring employers have access to a skilled workforce for the future.

The Deputy Minister for Skills and Tertiary Education, Cefin Campbell, visited the camp to see the training in action and speak with Madeleine and other apprentices taking part.

Madeleine said:

I always get so much out of the training camps. Over the past few years, I’ve done a lot of work honing my technical skills, but I’ve found the soft skills developed through these experiences have been just as valuable. The opportunity to meet other like-minded, driven individuals from different industries has been incredibly inspiring.

My own skill area is renewable energy, but it’s been fascinating to meet people at the very top of their fields, such as restaurant service, and see the shared passion and commitment they have for their craft. It really lifts your spirits and reminds you that everyone is striving for excellence in their own way.

I’m fortunate to have a very supportive employer throughout my apprenticeship, and my confidence and ability to work under pressure have grown significantly as a result. The training camps and competitions have provided a safe environment to challenge myself, make mistakes, learn from them, and bring those experiences back into my day-to-day role.

While I’m excited, and a little nervous, about what comes next, those feelings go hand in hand with growth. The last three years of developing through competitions and the wider programme have been invaluable, and I’m incredibly grateful for the opportunities they have given me.

The Deputy Minister said:

It has been fantastic to visit Coleg Sir Gâr today and see the dedication and talent of Madeleine and everyone taking part in this training camp. Madeleine's journey from apprentice to Team UK competitor shows what can be achieved through hard work and the opportunities available through our skills system in Wales.

I am particularly proud that Wales will be represented in Shanghai by six competitors, making up over 20% of Team UK. Coming from apprenticeships, colleges and universities, they demonstrate the strength of the different pathways available to people in Wales and the world-class skills being developed across our education and training system.

I hope their success inspires more people across Wales to explore the opportunities available to them and pursue their ambitions.