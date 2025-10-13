Welsh Government
Welsh artists wow Tokyo audience as Wales and Japan culture tour kicks-off
A showcase of Wales’ top artists and creative industry top dogs have descended on Japan to bolster opportunities between the two countries.
More than 20 events and collaborations from Tokyo to Osaka, Oita and Hokkaido include:
- Gwenno to serenade with her latest album 'Utopia' in intimate gigs,
- Only Boys Aloud to sing alongside Japanese choirs across the country,
- Hijinx Theatre performs their award-winning inclusive production, 'Meet Fred'
The Super Furry Animals’ Cian Ciaran, in the wake of the group’s recent comeback tour announcement, also joins the mission with his reinterpretation of Welsh classic folklore on self-playing Yamaha pianos.
The artist troupe will be boosted with theatre, film and literary trade missions to inspire creative collaborations.
The tour is part of Welsh Government’s Year of Wales and Japan, supported by partners across Wales throughout 2025 to cement business, sport and diplomatic ties.
First Minister of Wales, Eluned Morgan, said:
This exciting cultural exchange represents the best of Wales on the international stage. Our artists are ambassadors for Welsh creativity, sharing our rich heritage whilst inspiring new partnerships with Japan.
These collaborations will inspire future generations and strengthen our bond through the universal language of arts and culture.
Head of Arts at British Council Wales, Elena Schmitz, said:
We're delighted to partner with Welsh Government and Wales Arts International to deliver the Wales Japan 2025 Cultural Programme. Our two countries already share deep cultural connections, and these creative collaborations offer a powerful way to strengthen and celebrate these ties.
We're supporting over 20 projects spanning different art forms but all with a clear focus on cultural wellbeing, sustainability, inclusion and Indigenous languages. We're excited to see these activities come to life during a week of showcases in Osaka and Tokyo next week, and beyond.
Future Generations Commissioner Derek Walker is holding talks on Wales as the world’s first country to introduce a progressive Well-being of Future Generations Act.
Wales has been working with Japan to ensure policy decisions made today protect the interests of tomorrow’s generations.
