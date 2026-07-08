Welsh Government
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Welsh coastal projects to restore seas and strengthen communities
Seven coastal community projects across Wales will receive a share of more than half a million pounds to improve marine environments, strengthen local economies and build long-term resilience for coastal communities and our fishing industry.
- Seven projects across six local authority areas receive a share of £540,761
- Funding supports oyster restoration, marine monitoring, harbour improvements and seafood trail development
- Scheme delivered through Wales Council for Voluntary Action on behalf of Welsh Government
The projects - spanning Carmarthenshire, Ceredigion, Conwy, Flintshire, Gwynedd and Ynys Môn - range from establishing a purpose-built native oyster spatting pond in Laugharne to a new community-led marine observatory programme across the Menai Strait.
The funding supports work that includes citizen science monitoring in Cardigan Bay, a sustainable seafood trail in Conwy, harbour safety improvements at Connah's Quay and Amlwch Port, and enhanced marine mammal monitoring in Gwynedd under the Clust i'r Môr initiative.
Llyr Gruffydd, Cabinet Minister for Rural Resilience and Sustainability, said:
Wales’ coastal communities are the custodians of our richest marine environments, and this funding backs their work to protect and sustain them for future generations.
From restoring native oysters in Laugharne to monitoring marine mammals off the Gwynedd coast, these projects show what local knowledge and community action can achieve.
We're investing in clean seas, strong aquaculture and fisheries supply chains and resilient coastal economies; because Wales's coastline is one of our greatest assets.
Councillor Chris Dolphin, Cabinet Member for Environment, Regeneration, Countryside and Tourism, Flintshire County Council, said:
We are delighted to have been awarded Coastal Capacity Building Funding!
We look forward to starting works at Connah’s Quay Docks, installing new commercial mooring rings, interpretation signage and new benches.
These will make the area safer, with more opportunities for commercial marine and fisheries use and for organised recreational use.
This is a hugely important step on our journey towards completion of our Flintshire Coast Park Management Plan for Connah’s Quay Hub.
Thanks to Connah’s Quay Sea Cadets and local community groups, we will be working with the community and Dock users on this project.
Our community events will bring people together to clean up the environment and work together to create spaces for people and nature to flourish.
Original article link: https://www.gov.wales/welsh-coastal-projects-restore-seas-and-strengthen-communities
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