Welsh coastal projects to restore seas and strengthen communities

Seven coastal community projects across Wales will receive a share of more than half a million pounds to improve marine environments, strengthen local economies and build long-term resilience for coastal communities and our fishing industry.

Seven projects across six local authority areas receive a share of £540,761

Funding supports oyster restoration, marine monitoring, harbour improvements and seafood trail development

Scheme delivered through Wales Council for Voluntary Action on behalf of Welsh Government

The projects - spanning Carmarthenshire, Ceredigion, Conwy, Flintshire, Gwynedd and Ynys Môn - range from establishing a purpose-built native oyster spatting pond in Laugharne to a new community-led marine observatory programme across the Menai Strait.

The funding supports work that includes citizen science monitoring in Cardigan Bay, a sustainable seafood trail in Conwy, harbour safety improvements at Connah's Quay and Amlwch Port, and enhanced marine mammal monitoring in Gwynedd under the Clust i'r Môr initiative.

Llyr Gruffydd, Cabinet Minister for Rural Resilience and Sustainability, said:

Wales’ coastal communities are the custodians of our richest marine environments, and this funding backs their work to protect and sustain them for future generations. From restoring native oysters in Laugharne to monitoring marine mammals off the Gwynedd coast, these projects show what local knowledge and community action can achieve. We're investing in clean seas, strong aquaculture and fisheries supply chains and resilient coastal economies; because Wales's coastline is one of our greatest assets.

Councillor Chris Dolphin, Cabinet Member for Environment, Regeneration, Countryside and Tourism, Flintshire County Council, said: