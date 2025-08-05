Welsh communities to receive £17 million regeneration boost

The Welsh Government has allocated an additional £17 million to help local authorities deliver regeneration projects that will transform town and city centres across Wales.

The funding boost increases the Transforming Towns budget for 2025-26 from £40 million to £57 million to support more projects that can deliver on our regeneration ambitions.

This investment will create jobs, boost economic activity and breathe new life into high streets and town centres nationwide.

The Cabinet Secretary for Housing and Local Government, Jayne Bryant, announced the funding while visiting exemplar regeneration sites in Wrexham.

Wrexham City centre is currently benefitting from more than £10 million in Transforming Towns funding, with works either delivered or nearing completion.

This includes the newly refurbished indoor Butchers’ Market, which received £2.5 million in grant funding from the Welsh Government. The improvements have created quality independent retail provision, increased footfall and enhanced city centre vibrancy.

High Street improvements have also created pedestrian-friendly spaces with green infrastructure and international-style areas for bars and restaurants.

The Cabinet Secretary yesterday said:

Projects like the revitalised Butchers’ Market demonstrate how our funding creates jobs, supports local businesses and makes town centres vibrant places where people want to live, work and visit. Through the Welsh Government’s Transforming Towns programme, we have invested more than £156 million over the past three years and this additional £17 million will accelerate that progress, breathing new life into town centres across Wales and delivering the economic growth that our communities deserve.

Councillor Nigel Williams, Wrexham Council’s Lead Member for Economy, Business and Tourism, yesterday said:

The city centre remains at the heart of our local economy and identity, and that’s why the Transforming Towns programme has been so important to us. The Butchers’ Market, General Market and the improvements to High Street and the surrounding area are great examples of how we’re working with Welsh Government to reimagine and re-energise key elements of the city.

Councillor Mark Pritchard, Leader of Wrexham Council, yesterday said:

I’d like to thank the Cabinet Secretary Jayne Bryant for her incredible support, and for working with us to really transform some of our key high street infrastructure and buildings. Wrexham is a fantastic city and the funding we’ve received through the Transforming Towns initiative has made a huge difference.

