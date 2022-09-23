Welsh Government
Welsh community groups kickstart innovative engagement projects
A total of 11 Welsh community groups have been awarded funding by the Independent Commission on the Constitutional Future of Wales to support its national conversation on the future of Wales.
The Community Engagement Fund will give organisations and groups that work in the heart of Welsh communities £5,000 to run engagement projects. The projects run by the eleven successful groups will ensure the views of the many varied communities in Wales are being listened to and reflected within the Commission’s interim report which is due later this year.
The successful groups and the areas they operate in are:
- All Wales Forum of Parents & Carers of People with Learning Disabilities (AWF) (Pan Wales)
- ArtsFactory (Rhondda Cynon Taf)
- Autistic Minds (Caerphilly & South Wales)
- Community Impact Initiative CIC (Neath Port Talbot)
- National Pensioners Convention Wales, Cymru (Pan Wales)
- North Wales Africa Society (North Wales)
- Race Council Cymru (Swansea)
- Swansea MAD (Swansea & Neath Port Talbot)
- Tai Pawb (Cardiff)
- Voices from Care Cymru (Pan Wales)
Each group will use a variety of engagement methods and techniques to work with their communities, including everything from innovative creative workshops, focus groups and digital surveys, delivered in multiple languages and with accessible formats where required.
The commission received a total of 42 applications for the Community Engagement Fund.
The Independent Commission for the Constitutional Future of Wales is the first of its kind in Wales to involve citizens in a national conversation on how their country is run. It’s exploring the current constitutional structures and developing a full range of potential options on how to strengthen Wales’ democratic future.
Original article link: https://gov.wales/welsh-community-groups-kickstart-innovative-engagement-projects
