Welsh designer who has dazzled global audiences to light up Wales Investment Summit
A lighting designer from Caerphilly, whose shows have captivated audiences from Las Vegas to Dubai, is bringing his talents home to Wales.
Paul James, who has lit up stages across the world for artists including global superstar Rihanna and Wales’ own Super Furry Animals, will perform for the First Minister and business leaders from around the world, with narration from Welsh actor Michael Sheen.
Paul has spent 25 years creating cutting-edge lighting displays and will showcase his work to more than 300 delegates from over 27 countries at the Wales Investment Summit on December 1st.
The event will bring together business leaders and Welsh companies to showcase Wales as an investment destination. Among the Welsh faces giving a warm “Croeso” will be Tour de France winner Geraint Thomas and BBC’s One Show presenter Alex Jones.
Paul yesterday said:
I've been fortunate to work on some incredible projects around the world, but there's something special about bringing my work home to Wales. It’s an opportunity to show international business leaders the creativity, innovation and technical expertise we have here. I'm proud to be part of an event that puts Wales on the global stage.
First Minister, Eluned Morgan, yesterday said:
The Wales Investment Summit is a fantastic opportunity to show the world why Wales is one of the best places to invest and do business. We're bringing together leaders from across the globe to show our strengths in innovation, our skilled workforce, and our commitment to sustainable growth.
Paul's incredible work, taking Welsh talent from Caerphilly to the biggest stages in the world, perfectly illustrates the ambition and excellence that international investors will find when they come to Wales.
