Welsh Government
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Welsh Farmers gain new tools to build resilient, sustainable farms: Overview of Optional and Collaborative Layers of the Sustainable Farming Scheme published
Farmers across Wales will have access to a wider range of support to improve the resilience and sustainability of their farm businesses, which is outlined in yesterday’s publication of the Sustainable Farming Scheme (SFS): Optional and Collaborative Layers overview.
The overview sets out the support Welsh Government intends to make available throughout 2026 and into 2027.
The Optional and Collaborative Layers build on the Universal Layer of the SFS, which has been live since January 2026.
The overview sets out what's coming next and where farmers could receive additional payments, such as capital support for equipment to improve efficiency, as well as for hedgerows or woodland creation. It also includes support for organic farming or for managing areas of habitat, on top of the Universal Payments.
Some support is reserved only for those farmers who have entered the Universal Layer of the scheme, to build on the foundations set down by the Universal Actions. Some support remains more widely available, however farmers within the Universal Layer will be prioritised. Other opportunities include, for example, Ffermio Bro funding in our designated landscapes, and the new Sustainable Agriculture Loan Scheme.
Payment rates and technical guidance will be published ahead of each application opening.
The Deputy First Minister with responsibility for Climate Change and Rural Affairs, Huw Irranca-Davies, yesterday said:
The Universal Layer of the Sustainable Farming Scheme has been live since January, and provides the essential foundation — giving farmers an annual payment in return for a range of actions that benefit their farm, environment, and the food they produce.
This is now the next step in supporting farmers in improving the resilience of their farm business and local environment. For those who want to go further, the Optional and Collaborative Layers are designed to help build on that foundation — improving the resilience of farm businesses and the local environment. This offer will grow over the coming years, and I encourage all Welsh farmers to look at what support could work for them.
This offer builds upon the new relationship that the SFS represents between farmers and the people of Wales. It is a demonstration of our commitment to our farming community and quality Welsh produce on behalf of the nation, and deliver additional benefits for our countryside for the benefit of everyone.
The SFS Optional and Collaborative Layers overview is now available as of 9am yesterday, Monday 23 March at Sustainable Farming Scheme: Optional and Collaborative Layers: overview of support available from 2026
Original article link: https://www.gov.wales/welsh-farmers-gain-new-tools-build-resilient-sustainable-farms-overview-optional-and-collaborative
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