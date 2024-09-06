Welsh Government
|Printable version
Welsh farmers urged to be vigilant for signs of Bluetongue
Following confirmation of new cases of Bluetongue virus in England, the Chief Veterinary Officer for Wales has urged farmers to be alert to signs of the virus.
Bluetongue is caused by a virus that is primarily transmitted by certain species of biting midges. It affects ruminants (such as cattle, goats, sheep and deer) and camelids (such as alpacas and llamas). Bluetongue does not affect people or food safety.
Bluetongue is a notifiable disease and suspect cases must be reported immediately to the Animal and Plant Health Agency (APHA).
Further information on the clinical signs of Bluetongue and action to be taken can be found on our Bluetongue virus pages.
The impacts on susceptible animals can vary greatly – some show few clinical signs, for others it can cause productivity issues such as reduced milk yield or reproductive losses, while the most severe cases can be fatal for infected animals.
Farmers can help prevent the disease by:
- responsibly sourcing livestock with a reliable health status
- practicing good biosecurity on their premises
- remaining vigilant and reporting symptoms in their livestock
Keepers considering bringing in animals or biological products, for example germinal products, from BTV disease control zones or other affected countries should consult their vet to check whether this is permitted, and what risks are associated with this action. This should always be done before deciding to move or import animals.
All businesses should have a contingency plan, including their response to disease outbreaks on their premises and their inclusion in a disease control zone. Contingency plans should include details of where animals are normally slaughtered to check that abattoir is designated.
Richard Irvine, Wales’ Chief Veterinary Officer, said:
As Bluetongue has been recently confirmed in England, I would urge all keepers to take action now to protect their herds and flocks and help keep disease out of Wales. They should also be aware of how to spot Bluetongue and report any suspected cases immediately.
Wales has never had a case of Bluetongue, but with the changing situation, we are encouraging people to be vigilant and prepared for Bluetongue.
A stakeholder workshop and a vet webinar was held on 4 September to help raise awareness of the disease. I am grateful to all of our partners in the livestock industry and in veterinary practice for their support in disseminating information about Bluetongue and their ongoing vigilance for this disease.
Following Defra’s decision to permit the emergency use of unauthorised BTV-3 vaccine, under licence, in the high risk areas of England, Welsh Government is continuing close engagement with the livestock and veterinary sectors and considering the future role of vaccination in Wales.
Your local Animal and Plant Health Agency (APHA) office should be contacted immediately on 0300 303 8268 if you suspect Bluetongue in your animals. APHA vets will investigate suspected cases.
Further information and resources on the current bluetongue situation are also available on the Ruminant Health and Welfare website
Original article link: https://www.gov.wales/welsh-farmers-urged-be-vigilant-signs-bluetongue-0
Latest News from
Welsh Government
Welsh champions' bike manufacturing firm on track for expansion06/09/2024 14:05:00
Hot on the heels of Tom Pidcock’s thrilling gold medal at the Paris Olympics, another British mountain bike superpower is changing gear in the development of their rapidly growing international biking business based in mid Wales.
Shouting Whisper’s Paralympic success06/09/2024 12:05:00
The Paris 2024 Paralympic Games, which draws to a close this evening, has been brought to millions of TV screens by a Wales-based company, with thanks to support from Creative Wales and Welsh Government.
£5 million for culture and sport bodies and Cadw05/09/2024 14:05:00
The Welsh Government is providing a further £5 million to support and protect Wales’ culture and sport arm’s length bodies and Cadw.
Cabinet Secretary announces funding for 16 new Coetiroedd Bach05/09/2024 11:20:00
The third round of funding has been awarded to 13 projects supporting the creation of 16 new Coetiroedd Bach (Tiny Forests) across Wales.
Roll-out of free school meals for all primary school children in Wales complete04/09/2024 12:15:00
As children return for the new school year, the Welsh Government has confirmed that all pupils in maintained primary schools across Wales are now able to receive a free school meal from this week.
£7.7m to support burns centre to save more lives04/09/2024 11:15:00
Health Secretary Mark Drakeford has today confirmed £7.7m to upgrade the Welsh Centre for Burns and Plastic Surgery as it marks its 30th anniversary.
New photographs show blooming success of Biodiversity Plan on Wales’ strategic road network04/09/2024 09:05:00
On hundreds of roadsides across Wales’ strategic road network, work is underway to better manage and increase the biodiversity of grass verges as part of the Welsh Government’s Llwybr Newydd i Natur – the Nature Recovery Action Plan.
£10 million for community-driven energy projects to power Wales’s green future03/09/2024 14:05:00
Welsh Government unveils new grant scheme to support the development of Smart Local Energy Systems.
"Don’t Buy It — Benthyg It!"03/09/2024 09:05:00
This Zero Waste Week (2-6 September 2024), Benthyg Cymru is championing the ‘borrow, don’t buy’ movement. Benthyg (ben-thig), meaning "to borrow or lend" in Welsh, perfectly captures the spirit of what we’re encouraging this September.