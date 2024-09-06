Welsh farmers urged to be vigilant for signs of Bluetongue

Following confirmation of new cases of Bluetongue virus in England, the Chief Veterinary Officer for Wales has urged farmers to be alert to signs of the virus.

Bluetongue is caused by a virus that is primarily transmitted by certain species of biting midges. It affects ruminants (such as cattle, goats, sheep and deer) and camelids (such as alpacas and llamas). Bluetongue does not affect people or food safety.

Bluetongue is a notifiable disease and suspect cases must be reported immediately to the Animal and Plant Health Agency (APHA).

Further information on the clinical signs of Bluetongue and action to be taken can be found on our Bluetongue virus pages.

The impacts on susceptible animals can vary greatly – some show few clinical signs, for others it can cause productivity issues such as reduced milk yield or reproductive losses, while the most severe cases can be fatal for infected animals.

Farmers can help prevent the disease by:

responsibly sourcing livestock with a reliable health status

practicing good biosecurity on their premises

remaining vigilant and reporting symptoms in their livestock

Keepers considering bringing in animals or biological products, for example germinal products, from BTV disease control zones or other affected countries should consult their vet to check whether this is permitted, and what risks are associated with this action. This should always be done before deciding to move or import animals.

All businesses should have a contingency plan, including their response to disease outbreaks on their premises and their inclusion in a disease control zone. Contingency plans should include details of where animals are normally slaughtered to check that abattoir is designated.

Richard Irvine, Wales’ Chief Veterinary Officer, said:

As Bluetongue has been recently confirmed in England, I would urge all keepers to take action now to protect their herds and flocks and help keep disease out of Wales. They should also be aware of how to spot Bluetongue and report any suspected cases immediately. Wales has never had a case of Bluetongue, but with the changing situation, we are encouraging people to be vigilant and prepared for Bluetongue. A stakeholder workshop and a vet webinar was held on 4 September to help raise awareness of the disease. I am grateful to all of our partners in the livestock industry and in veterinary practice for their support in disseminating information about Bluetongue and their ongoing vigilance for this disease.

Following Defra’s decision to permit the emergency use of unauthorised BTV-3 vaccine, under licence, in the high risk areas of England, Welsh Government is continuing close engagement with the livestock and veterinary sectors and considering the future role of vaccination in Wales.

Your local Animal and Plant Health Agency (APHA) office should be contacted immediately on 0300 303 8268 if you suspect Bluetongue in your animals. APHA vets will investigate suspected cases.

Further information and resources on the current bluetongue situation are also available on the Ruminant Health and Welfare website