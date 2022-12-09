Welsh Government
Welsh farms to share millions of pounds
Welsh farms will receive a share of £62.5 million as Basic Payment Scheme (BPS) 2022 full or balance payments are made today
Rural Affairs Minister Lesley Griffiths said payments are being made to over 14,400 farm businesses across Wales, which is 90% of claimants.
This is in addition to the £161m BPS advance payments made to 97% of claimants in October. This was the second year Rural Payments Wales (RPW) made automatic BPS advance payments in October following simplification of the BPS requirements.
Rural Affairs Minister, Lesley Griffiths said:
I am pleased we are yet again making an impressive number of BPS payments to farms throughout Wales at the beginning of the payment window.
We are living in challenging economic times and these payments provide some financial certainty to farm businesses.
I want to thank both the sector and RPW who have once again worked closely to deliver the excellent number of BPS payments.
The work continues to ensure remaining outstanding BPS 2022 claims are processed as soon as possible. I expect all but the most complex cases to be completed by the end of June 2023.
Original article link: https://gov.wales/welsh-farms-share-millions-pounds
