Welsh farms to share millions of pounds

Welsh farms will receive a share of £62.5 million as Basic Payment Scheme (BPS) 2022 full or balance payments are made today

Rural Affairs Minister Lesley Griffiths said payments are being made to over 14,400 farm businesses across Wales, which is 90% of claimants.

This is in addition to the £161m BPS advance payments made to 97% of claimants in October. This was the second year Rural Payments Wales (RPW) made automatic BPS advance payments in October following simplification of the BPS requirements.

Rural Affairs Minister, Lesley Griffiths said: