Welsh Fire and Rescue Services urge residents to 'Stay Fire Safe' this winter

All Fire and Rescue Services in Wales and Public Health Wales are urging people to take simple steps to protect themselves from accidental fires and carbon monoxide poisoning as they look to keep warm and cut energy use this winter. The call comes following concerns from the National Fire Chiefs Council (NFCC) that the cost of living rise will mean people may turn to alternative ways of heating and lighting their homes.

All Welsh Fire and Rescue Services are supporting NFCC’s Stay Fire Safe campaign to provide advice to help reduce fire risks in the home. The campaign includes encouraging people to contact their local Fire and Rescue Service to request a Safe and Well / Home Safety Check for themselves or their loved ones. These checks are prioritised for those most at risk of a fire in the home and can involve home safety practitioners getting in contact to run through a list of questions, followed by a visit which may involve the installation of free alarms.

Chair of the All Wales Fire and Rescue Community Risk Reduction Group, Iwan Cray recently said:

“It is crucial people ensure they have working smoke alarms – at least one on each level of the home. Time and time again we see how a smoke alarm can be the difference between life and death when a fire occurs. “Should you use a heating appliance that does not run off electricity, we recommend installing a carbon monoxide alarm. Carbon monoxide is a colourless and odourless gas that cannot be detected by sight or smell, but early detection of this fatal gas through a working CO alarm is lifesaving. All alarms should be regularly checked to see that they are working, by pushing the test button at least once a month. “It is important that where people are able to heat one room only, and are using that for both living and sleeping, that they can clearly hear alarms, so they can be alerted to a fire or dangerous levels of carbon monoxide when sleeping.”

Sarah Jones, Consultant in Environmental Health Protection, Public Health Wales, recently said:

“Cold weather can pose serious public health risks, including hypothermia, falls, injuries and carbon monoxide poisoning due to poorly maintained or poorly ventilated boilers, cooking and heating appliances. “One of the important ways you and your family can prepare for the winter is by getting your heating and cooking appliances serviced. Make sure that flues and chimneys are swept, and boilers are properly serviced. If you are using heating oil, LPG or wood products try to stock up ahead of winter if you can afford to. Additionally, ensure that you have a working and audible carbon monoxide alarm (EN 50291-compliant).”

Iwan Cray added: