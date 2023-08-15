Welsh firms win more than £1 million of new business at Paris Air Show

More than £1 million worth of new business has been secured by the Welsh delegation to the Paris Air Show in June with over £3.6 million in further opportunities also identified, Economy Minister Vaughan Gething has revealed today.

The Paris Air Show is the largest aerospace event in the world, attracting over 2,400 exhibitors from 49 countries and 139,000 trade visitors from 185 countries.

Wales is a centre of excellence for aerospace manufacturing and MRO (maintenance, repair, and overhaul) related activities, with more than 160 companies employing more than 23,000 people across the country, accounting for 10% of the UK’s aerospace industry.

At this year’s show, Economy Minister Vaughan Gething led a delegation of 7 Wales-based companies and universities, Cardiff Airport and Aerospace Wales.

The Welsh Government pavilion at the Paris Air Show helped companies exhibit their products and services to prospective buyers, helping to promote Wales’ aerospace and space capabilities to a global audience.

One company to secure a deal at the show is Metrology Engineering Services (MES). Set up in April 2023 with support from the Welsh Government, the Bro Tathan-based company is a leading service provider in reverse engineering, 3D laser scanning, damage assessment, and quality inspection.

During the Paris Air Show, the company signed deals worth around £450,000. The new contacts the business made at the show is helping lay the ground for future deals. MES had already secured a number of export deals before Paris, and these latest deals will help grow the business further.

MES currently has 8 employees and, as it continues to grow, is looking to double its headcount by the end of the year.

Steve Beasley, CEO of MES said:

The support I’ve received from the Welsh Government has been instrumental in getting my business started. By supporting me to attend trade shows like the Paris Air Show, I have been able to meet new business partners both in the UK and from overseas. These contacts will ensure that I can keep growing my business. Trade shows, both in the UK and overseas are a great way to explore the market, meet new contacts and to promote my business. Exhibiting as part of a group on the Wales stands provided me with the opportunity to network with like-minded companies and help promote Wales.

During the show, TRIUMPH Group, a global leader in uplocks and actuation products with a focus on landing gear solutions, announced a MOU with Stirling Dynamics, with a focus on joint development of Electro-Mechanical Actuation solutions. TRIUMPH also met with several potential new business partners, with the company identifying many new business opportunities.

David Chapman, Business Development Director from TRIUMPH said:

Being included in the Wales stand at the Paris Air Show provided us with a great opportunity to meet with existing and new business contacts and to reiterate that TRIUMPH is a key contributor in the Wales’ aerospace sector. We are looking forward to participating in the next trade show and securing more business for our operations in Wales.

Economy Minister, Vaughan Gething said: