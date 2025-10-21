Welsh Food Advisory Committee meeting focussing on Animal Feed - 4 November 2025

The Welsh Food Advisory Committee of the Food Standards Agency is holding its next open meeting in Carmarthen on Tuesday 4 November 2025. This will be a themed meeting focussing on Animal Feed. Participants will also be able to join online.

The meeting and discussions will include the following:

Introduction to Feed in Wales

Feed Hygiene Policy in Wales

Delivery of Official Controls

A full agenda can be viewed in the Welsh Food Advisory Committee section of our website.

Anyone with an interest in this theme, and the work of the Food Standards Agency in general, is invited to attend this meeting and can participate in an open question and answer session following discussions.

In person spaces for this meeting are limited, but those with an interest are more than welcome to join online and submit questions for the committee beforehand by following the instructions below.

Venue details

The meeting will be held at ForFarmers Feed Mill, Carmarthen (Opens in a new window). However, spaces in the mill are limited and as such, the meeting will also be held online via MS Teams. The meeting will start promptly at 10am.

Booking your place and submitting questions

To book a place online, to submit a question or for further information, please email: walesadminteam@food.gov.uk