Welsh Food Advisory Committee meeting on on enhancing the understanding of Future of Food Regulation. - 18 May 2026

The Welsh Food Advisory Committee of the Food Standards Agency is holding its next meeting in Cathays Park, Cardiff, on 18 May 2026. This hybrid meeting will focus on enhancing the understanding of Future of Food Regulation.

The meeting and discussions will include the following:

Current Future of Food Regulation

Engagement with Welsh stakeholders

FSA Board considerations

Local Authority resourcing

A full agenda can be viewed in the Welsh Food Advisory Committee section of our website.

Anyone with an interest in this theme, and the work of the Food Standards Agency in general, is invited to attend this meeting and can participate in an open question and answer session following discussions.

In person spaces for this meeting are limited, but those with an interest are more than welcome to join online and submit questions for the committee beforehand by following the instructions below.

Venue details

The meeting will be held at Cathays Park, Cardiff. The meeting will also be held online via MS Teams. The meeting will start promptly at 10am.

Booking your place and submitting questions

To book a place online, to submit a question or for further information, please email: walesadminteam@food.gov.uk