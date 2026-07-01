Welsh Food Advisory Committee (WFAC) themed meeting on NFCU

A full agenda and Director’s report are both available to view ahead of the meeting.

Anyone with an interest in this theme, and the work of the Food Standards Agency in general, is invited to attend this meeting and can participate in an open question and answer session following discussions.

In person spaces for this meeting are limited, but those with an interest are more than welcome to join online and submit questions for the committee beforehand by following the instructions below.

Venue Details

The meeting will be held at Cathays Park, Cardiff. However, in person spaces are limited and as such, the meeting will also be held online via MS Teams. The meeting will start promptly at 10:00.

Booking your place and submitting questions

To book a place online, to submit a question or for further information, please e-mail: walesadminteam@food.gov.uk