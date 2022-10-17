Welsh food and drink industry continues to succeed

Welsh food and drink continues to thrive as latest figures show the sector’s supply chain turnover increased to £23 billion in 2021, Rural Affairs Minister Lesley Griffiths has said. This represents a growth of 2.9% from the £22.4bn in 2020.

The food and drink manufacturing sector in Wales, producing diverse products, experienced very strong growth in 2021 with turnover increasing by 10.2% from £4.9bn to £5.4bn.

Today’s announcement follows the news earlier this year that Welsh food and drink exports hit a record high in 2021 reaching £640m.

The Welsh Government continues to help businesses in the sector through multiple support schemes providing market insight and intelligence, investment, technical support, export support and strong emphasis on business networking.

Rural Affairs Minister, Lesley Griffiths said: