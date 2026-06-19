Welsh Government action to bring down NHS treatment waits

The significant funding from the Welsh Government’s supplementary budget will be key in tackling the NHS waiting list and waiting times.

£100 million to help reduce NHS waiting list and waiting times. £25 million for new surgical and diagnostic hubs. £20 million for essential maintenance across the NHS estate.

new figures show waiting list and waiting times went up in April, before the new Welsh Government was in place. Health Minister says plan to achieve lasting reductions.

change in the way the NHS works is needed, making sure patients move through the system more smoothly, from their first referral all the way to treatment

The significant funding from the Welsh Government’s supplementary budget will be key in tackling the NHS waiting list and waiting times, Health and Care Minister Mabon ap Gwynfor has said.

£100 million will support the NHS to bring down the waiting list and waiting times and £25m is being invested in new surgical and diagnostic hubs. A further £20 million is being invested into essential maintenance across the NHS estate.

Latest NHS statistics published yesterday show that in April, before the new Welsh Government took office, both the waiting list for NHS treatment and the longest waits increased.

There were just over 680,000 patient pathways waiting to start treatment in April and slightly under 3,700 pathways were waiting more than 2 years. There were 12,900 pathways waiting longer than 1 year for their first outpatient appointment.

The average time patients had been waiting for treatment at the end of April was just under 15 weeks, the lowest figure since March 2020.

The ambulance response time target threshold for the purple category, people experiencing a cardiac or respiratory arrest who need an ambulance immediately, was achieved but performance at emergency departments declined.

Health and Care Minister Mabon ap Gwynfor said: